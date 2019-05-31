Las Vegas-based season of ‘GLOW’ headed to Netflix

The women of the 1980s “GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling” spent all four seasons inside a Las Vegas casino. It’s taken two full seasons of Netflix’s fictionalized “GLOW” to get them there.

For its third season, the Netflix comedy "GLOW" has relocated to the fictional Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (Ali Goldstein/Netflix)

The reigning Emmy nominee for best comedy returns for its third season Aug. 9, with the wrestlers, led by aspiring actress Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) and former soap star Debbie Eagen (Betty Gilpin), moving to the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

At the end of Season 2, when their TV show was canceled, a strip club owner (“Saturday Night Live” alum Horatio Sanz) suggested the women make the transition to a floor show. “Wayne Newton is at the Aladdin,” he told them. “The New Frontier has Siegfried & Roy. And ‘Splash’ just opened at the Riviera.”

Las Vegas, he said, is where the money is.

The original series began in 1986 and was filmed at the Riviera.

