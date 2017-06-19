Las Vegas ‘Big Brother’ contestant plans to be ‘a big villain’

Houseguest Jillian Parker to compete on this season of “Big Brother.” (Bill Inoshita/CBS)

Las Vegan Jillian Parker, a 24-year-old timeshare sales representative whose life’s motto is “Keep it classy, get rid of the trashy. Get money or die trying,” is one of 16 houseguests set to compete for $500,000 on “Big Brother” (8 p.m. June 28, CBS).

Here’s hoping she and her fellow contestants already are sequestered from the outside world, because in her official CBS biography, Parker reveals her strategy for winning: “My strategy is to come in, play it nice and innocent, and get in with the girls and the guys at the same time. I plan on making my main alliance with the guys, which no one will expect. Then, I’d give them information from the girls. I plan on flying under the radar and, later on, revealing myself as a big villain towards the end of the game making a few big moves. I’m gonna win this. Just wait and see.”

Fingers crossed, because if she doesn’t get that money, remember, she’s already sworn to die trying.

Here’s the rest of Parker’s bio:

Hometown: Celebration, Florida

Three adjectives that describe you: Bubbly, funny, and truthful.

Favorite activities: Currently, I love to go to this place called the Glowzone by my house, which is full of rock climbing, ropes courses and an “American Ninja Warrior” course.

I live in Las Vegas, so I do go to the casino from time to time, and I’ve won a couple thousand dollars on many occasions. Every time I break my phone, I win over a thousand dollars when I go to the casino. It’s a weird gift.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? The most difficult thing for me will be watching what I say because I’m on TV 24/7! I have a lot of opinions and I’m very expressive, so I’ll want to try and make sure I don’t say the wrong things in front of millions of people! If I do slip, oh well. It is what it is.

Which past “Big Brother” cast member did you like most? Daniele Donato from seasons 8 and 13 because she’s a bad (expletive), beautiful, and speaks her mind, which is a lot like me!

What would you take into the house, and why? I want to take my pillow for comfort and good luck; some kind of game to play so I’m not bored; straightener/curling iron

Fun facts about yourself: I have swum in a bioluminescent bay in Puerto Rico. I met Aaron Carter. My first car was a Nissan Cube. Every time I tell people what I drove, they always responded, “Oh, I hate those boxy cars.” Thanks, guys.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.