Las Vegas entertainer moving into ‘Big Brother’ house

Las Vegan Rachel Swindler is one of 16 houseguests on the 20th season of CBS’ “Big Brother.”

Rachel Swindler and Joseph Ben Shimon are shown in a promotional photo for "Tony n' Tina's Wedding," which relaunches at Buca di Beppo at Bally's on June 15. (Tony n' Tina's Wedding)

“Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” has a runaway bride.

Rachel Swindler, who’d been cast as Tina and appears in promotional photos for the show that reopened at Buca di Beppo at Bally’s on Friday, is one of 16 houseguests on the 20th season of CBS’ “Big Brother.”

In her “Big Brother” questionnaire, Swindler says she hopes to bring a Bible and a foam roller into the house, boasts that she “can do a killer monkey impression” and brags that “I use my power over men to make huge tips on the job.”

“Big Brother” premieres at 8 p.m. June 27.

To learn more about Swindler, check out her full questionnaire.

Rachel Swindler

Age: 29

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC

Current city: Las Vegas, NV

Occupation: Vegas entertainer

Three adjectives that describe you: Sarcastic, loyal, and passionate.

Favorite activities: Live music, attending sporting events, and working out.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the “Big Brother” house?

Having no contact with the outside world, internet, and phone.

Which past “Big Brother” cast member did you like most?

Britney Haynes because she’s hilarious! She had great balance between her social and physical game.

Do you have a strategy for winning the game?

My strategy for winning this game is to have a balance between my social and physical game. I already look physically threatening, so I want to try and downplay that as much as possible, at least in the beginning.

I’m not trying to go out there and win the first couple of HOHs. I want to be more behind the scenes building my social game and creating strong bonds.

When necessary, I will win. I want to make sure I align myself with the right people from the beginning that I can stay loyal to until (hopefully) the end.

My life’s motto is…

Tomorrow’s happiness is today’s bravery.

What would you take into the house and why?

– My Bible.

– Pictures of friends and family.

– A foam roller.

Fun facts about yourself:

– I can do a killer monkey impression.

– I use my power over men to make huge tips on the job.

– My friends call me “Craychel.”

