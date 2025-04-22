Las Vegas’ Gubler returning to TV as another genius

Las Vegas Academy graduate Matthew Gray Gubler spent 15 seasons as Dr. Spencer Reid on “Criminal Minds.” His newest TV show brings him back to CBS.

Matthew Gray Gubler arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Lost City," Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Regency Bruin Theatre.

Matthew Gray Gubler has a thing for portraying geniuses.

The Las Vegas native spent 15 seasons playing the brainy Dr. Spencer Reid on the CBS crime procedural “Criminal Minds.” He’s returning to the network as Einstein.

Well, Einstein’s great-grandson Lewis Einstein.

Following a now-familiar trope, Lewis is described as a Princeton professor who’ll team with a police detective to solve crimes.

Gubler was a beloved part of the “Criminal Minds” cast throughout its run. Yet the Las Vegas Academy graduate didn’t join the cast of its Paramount+ followup series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”

“Einstein,” which comes from “Monk” creator Andy Breckman, will debut during CBS’ 2025-26 season.