Las Vegas sports bettor James Holzhauer’s run on ‘Jeopardy!’ — BLOG

Monday’s show: Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer, 34, lost his first game, adding $2,000 to increase his total to $2,464,216.

In the form of a question: He answered correctly 1,186 times in 1,222 attempts.

Daily Doubles: He was 72 of 76 for net earnings of $654,416.

Final Jeopardy: He was 32 of 33.

Single-game earnings: Holzhauer holds the single-game record with $131,127 and owns 23 of the 27 highest daily totals in the 35-year history of the game show.

Chasing Jennings: Ken Jennings, of Edmonds, Washington, is the all-time regular play earnings leader with $2,520,700, winning 74 consecutive games in 2004. Holzhauer finishes in second place with $2,464,216 in 33 games.

Next show: Whenever “Jeopardy!” calls him for the next Tournament of Champions.

