Well, that was fast.

Fresh off shattering the “Jeopardy!” single-day winnings record, James Holzhauer has moved into second place on the show’s all-time winnings list. With an asterisk.

Accumulating $460,479 in only eight games, the Las Vegas sports bettor passed Dave Madden on Monday. It took Madden 19 games to reach $430,400.

Holzhauer set the single-day record April 9 with $110,914.

Ken Jennings holds the regular game record, winning $2,520,700 over the course of 74 games. Counting a variety of “Jeopardy!” tournaments, Brad Rutter took home $4,688,440.

