Las Vegas sports gambler crushes single-day ‘Jeopardy!’ record

Las Vegan James Holzhauer set the single-day record for “Jeopardy!” winnings on Tuesday, April 9. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

As a professional sports gambler, James Holzhauer is used to wagering on others. Now he’s becoming famous for betting on himself.

The 34-year-old Las Vegan set the single-day record for “Jeopardy!” winnings during Tuesday’s episode with a whopping $110,914. And he did it with style: His earnings represent his daughter’s birthday, 11/09/14.

Roger Craig set the previous daily record, $77,000, back on Sept. 19, 2010.

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record, and I did it,” Holzhauer said in a press release.

Tuesday’s win brings Holzhauer’s four-day total to $244,365. He still has a long way to go to best the show’s record for total winnings, though. Counting a variety of “Jeopardy!” tournaments, Brad Rutter has taken home $4,688,440.

“Jeopardy!” airs weekdays at 7 p.m. on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.