‘Laugh-In’ comedic actor Arte Johnson dies at 90

FILE - This Nov. 13, 2008 file photo shows actor Arte Johnson at the 15th Annual Lint Roller Party in Los Angeles. Johnson, who won an Emmy for comedy sketch television show “Laugh-In,” died in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was 90. A family representative says Johnson died of heart failure following a three-year battle with bladder and prostate cancers. (AP Photo/Shea Walsh, File)

Comedian Dick Martin, center holding star, is joined by friends, family and former cast members of the television variety show "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" during a ceremony honoring him and his late comic partner Dan Rowan with their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 2, 2002. Guests included, from left: Dick Van Dyke, Richard Crenna and Don Rickles, rear, Johnny Grant, Martin, Ruth Buzzi, Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamberof Commerce, Lily Tomlin, Arte Johnson, Joanne Worley and Henry Gibson. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

The many faces of comic actor Arte Johnson of "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In" are seen, March 1969. (AP Photo)

Cast members Arte Johnson, left, and Martin Short, center, share a laugh as fellow cast member Tom Hanks looks on before Shakespeare Festival/LA's presentation of Simply Shakespeare 2009 "The Comedy of Errors" in Los Angeles, Monday, May 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

FILE - In this June 8, 1969 file photo, Harvey Korman, right, of "The Carol Burnett Show," and Arte Johnson, of "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," each hold their Emmys for Outstanding Individual Achievements for a Variety Performance at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Johnson died in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was 90. A family representative says Johnson died of heart failure following a three-year battle with bladder and prostate cancers. Korman died on May 29, 2008 at the age of 81. (AP Photo/File)

LOS ANGELES — Actor Arte Johnson, who won an Emmy for comedy sketch work on the television show “Laugh-In,” has died in Los Angeles. He was 90.

Family representative Harlan Boll says Johnson died early Wednesday of heart failure following a three-year battle with bladder and prostate cancer. No services have been planned, but his ashes will be spread in a private ceremony.

Johnson became known for his catchphrase “Verrry interesting” on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.” The Michigan native won an Emmy in 1969 and was nominated two more times through his work on the hit show.

One of his characters was Wolfgang, a cigarette-smoking German soldier who thought World War II was still going on.

Johnson’s other television appearances include “Bewitched,” ”The Partridge Family,” ”Lost in Space” and “The Donna Reed Show.”