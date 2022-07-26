‘Leave it to Beaver’ star Tony Dow still alive despite earlier reports

Tony Dow, who delighted audiences as big brother Wally Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” is still alive in hospice care, despite his own management team posting on social media Tuesday that he had died.

Actors Tony Dow, left, and Jerry Mathers attend "A Mother's Day Salute to TV Moms" at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on May 6, 2008, in North Hollywood, California. (David Livingston/Getty Images/TNS)

Jerry Mathers played "The Beav," Tony Dow his older brother, Barbara Billingsly as the mom and Hugh Beaumont as the dad in the enduring family series, "Leave It to Beaver." (ABC/TNS)

The actor announced in May that he was battling cancer, and in an update last week, Dow’s management team said he was experiencing complications from the disease.

Dow’s representatives announced on his Facebook page that he had died, causing news outlets worldwide, including the Daily News, to report his death.

The alert was taken down Tuesday afternoon, and TMZ spoke to Dow’s manager, who said he was in hospice care and breathing on his own.

The Los Angeles-born Dow had more than three dozen acting credits during a career that spanned decades, but he was best known for his portrayal of the popular and athletic older brother of Jerry Mathers’ title character on “Leave It to Beaver.”

Dow was a primary cast member on the series, which centered on a suburban American family and the adventures of youngest son Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver.

The series aired more than 230 episodes during its prolific run from 1957 and 1963 and is considered one of the most influential shows of its era.

“Leave It to Beaver” was the first acting role for Dow, who won the job in a casting call. Following the show’s conclusion, Dow had a regular role as Chet on the series “Never Too Young,” a soap opera designed for teenage audiences.

Dow also appeared on episodes of “Lassie,” “The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries” and “Mr. Novak” during the 1960s and ‘70s.

He returned as Wally in the spinoff series “The New Leave It to Beaver,” which aired from 1983-89 and centered on Dow and Mathers’ characters as adults with their own families. That show also featured the return of Barbara Billingsley as the brothers’ mother, June Cleaver.

Dow, along with his wife, Lauren Shulkind, and his managers, regularly chronicled his fight with cancer through social media, beginning with a May 5 Facebook post saying the disease had returned from a previous battle and describing the diagnosis as “truly heartbreaking.”

Last Wednesday, the actor’s managers said Dow was experiencing a “roller coaster of ups and downs.”

“Tony has been in and out of the hospital with various complications and treatments,” the managers wrote. “He and Lauren have been trying to maintain a positive spirit, though at times this proves difficult.”

Dow publicly advocated for mental health awareness and was open about his battle with depression during his early 20s.

“I realize there’s a perceived irony about this. You know, the fact that I was in a TV program that epitomized the supposed ideal world of the ‘50s, and here I’m suffering from depression. But I’m just one of millions,” Dow told the Baltimore Sun in 1993.