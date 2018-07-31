Legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek hints at retirement

Alex Trebek, the 78-year-0ld game show host, said Monday there is a 50-50 [chance] and a little less” that he will negotiate a new contract when his current one ends in 2020.

Alex Trebek, host of "Jeopardy!" has suggested he will retire in 2020. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

What is 2020?

The answer is: When is longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek contemplating he will retire?

The 78-year-0ld game show host told a Fox News program hosted by Harvey Levin of TMZ on Monday there is a 50-50 [chance] and a little less” that he will negotiate a new contract when his current one ends in 2020.

Trebek has been hosting the show since 1984.

He offered up a couple of possible replacements.

“I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings — they should consider him,” he told TMZ.

That fellow is 29-year-old Alex Faust, who said he was surprised and flattered by Trebek’s “kind words.”

I guess there are worse ways to randomly see your name show up on TMZ! 🤷🏻‍♂️ I’m flattered by Mr. Trebek’s kind words, and delighted to hear he’s a big @LAKings fan! 👑 — Alex Faust (@alex_faust) July 30, 2018

Trebek also said CNN legal analyst and attorney Laura Coates would be a good choice to follow in his footsteps.

Coates responded on Twitter by saying, “Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I’d be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I’m a genius) #Dying”.

Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying https://t.co/qdMxWc9g5e via @TMZ — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) July 30, 2018

The “Jeopardy!” fan site listed CNN’s Anderson Cooper as the favorite to replace Trebek.

Earlier this year, Trebek had brain surgery to remove blood clots after falling in October.