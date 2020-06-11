‘Live P.D.’ canceled amid protests against police brutality

Following Wednesday’s announcement of Paramount Network’s cancellation of “Cops” comes a similar decision by A&E Network to drop “Live P.D.” amid protests against the police.

“Live P.D.” had already been pulled in the wake of George Floyd’s death, but Thursday’s announcement was a permanent cancellation, the website said.

Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on. . More to come. . .https://t.co/WWh7fDrig2 — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

The decision was made jointly by A&E and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, which produces the show.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” the network said in a statement to Deadline. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

“Live P.D.” had been scheduled to start its fifth season this past weekend.