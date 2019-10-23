‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ is coming to Las Vegas Strip

“Live With Kelly and Ryan,” with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Secrest, is headed to Las Vegas for four days’ worth of shows.

“Live With Kelly and Ryan” is coming to Las Vegas. (Pawel Kaminski, Disney-ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution)

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are pictured during the production of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in New York on Monday, May 20, 2019. (David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI)

The episodes, hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, will only be live, though, for fans inside Paris Las Vegas.

“In addition to ‘Live’s’ usual lineup of top celebrity interviews and musical performances, ‘Live’s’ telecasts from the Paris Theatre will showcase the exciting entertainment and nightlife for which Las Vegas is renowned; the vast range of activities and adventures available to visitors; and the city’s world-class food scene,” according to a news release issued by The Walt Disney Company.

The episodes, scheduled to air Nov. 18 to 21, will tape Nov. 17 and 18 at 9 and 11:30 a.m. each day.

“Live With Kelly and Ryan” airs at 9 a.m. weekdays on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.