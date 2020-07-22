‘Love Island’ will be filmed in Las Vegas, report says

The first season of the remake of the British dating smash took place in Fiji.

The second season of CBS' "Love Island" reportedly will be filmed at The Cromwell in Las Vegas. (Ella DeGea/CBS)

The upcoming second season of CBS’ “Love Island” will be filmed in that tropical paradise of … Las Vegas?

The production is scheduled to take place at The Cromwell, according to a report by Vulture, even though Treasure Island would have made more sense — at least thematically.

The Caesars Entertainment property has yet to reopen from the COVID-19 shutdown. There’s no word yet as to whether it would remain closed to accommodate filming, both from a convenience standpoint and for safety.

According to the report, preproduction has begun at the hotel, but neither a start date nor updates on casting have been revealed.

In a normal world, “Love Island” would have been on the air by now. With production delays facing the television industry, the series could be held to fill prime-time hours in the fall.

Based on the British dating sensation, “Love Island” throws a group of barely clad singles together in a closed environment. Like a carnal game of musical chairs, every few days the couples pair up, with those without a match left vulnerable to being sent home as new singles arrive.

The first season took place in a villa in Fiji.

