Moonves resigns from CBS as more misconduct allegations emerge

CBS says longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2013. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles on Sept. 19, 2017. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

A statement posted on CBS’s website says Moonves’ resignation is effective immediately.

The network’s chief operating officer, Joseph Ianniello, will serve as president and acting CEO until CBS’s Board of Directors looks for a replacement. In the meantime the network says Moonves’ chairman position will remain open.

New misconduct allegations

Six women are making new sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves.

The New Yorker on Sunday reported the women’s accusations, which include Moonves forcing them to perform oral sex and retaliating when advances were turned away. Moonves acknowledged relations with three of the women but said they were consensual, and that he had never used his position to hurt women’s careers.

Six other women accused Moonves of misconduct in another New Yorker article published last month. Even before the new allegations came to light on Sunday, CBS’ board was reportedly discussing terms of Moonves’ exit.