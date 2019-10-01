MTV filming ‘DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party’

The series, starring the “Jersey Shore” alums, is expected to debut next year.

Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, left, and Vinny Guadagnino will star in “DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party.” (MTV)

Here we go again.

Now that Las Vegas has finished disinfecting the Strip following the production of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” two of its stars, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, are back in town to film “DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party.”

The MTV series is the duo’s follow-up to the dating series “Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny.”

Production is underway in Las Vegas for a planned debut next year.

“The series follows the dynamic duo as they takeover (sic) Las Vegas and give their friends a shot at the Vegas life,” reads an MTV news release. “Between Pauly D’s successful DJ residency and Vinny entertaining the masses on the strip (sic), the two will help teach their friends the definition of work hard, play hard in the infamous Sin City.”

You’ve been warned.