MTV to revive stunt competition show Fear Factor

The Associated Press
April 12, 2017 - 10:19 am
 

NEW YORK — Be very afraid. MTV says it is reviving the stunt competition series “Fear Factor.”

Ludacris will host the new series, which premieres May 30, MTV announced Wednesday.

The new “Fear Factor” promises to “hit on youth tension points” with challenges like “Roach-ella,” ”Trap Queen” and personal cellphone rescues at heights of over 100 feet. On each episode, contestants will pair up into four teams — whether siblings, roommates or best friends — to compete for $50,000 in cash.

MTV promises that contestants will confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones and take action against some of their biggest stressors on the show.

“Fear Factor” originally aired on NBC from 2001-06.

