Museum exhibition offers look into world of ‘Star Trek’

In this May 9, 2019 photo, the actual uniforms worn by actors LaVar Burton, who played the character Geordi La Forge, and Patrick Stewart, who played the character Jean Luc Picard, are displayed at the "Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds" exhibit at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich.

In this May 9, 2019 photo, the mask, tunic and gloves worn by William Blackburn as the Gorn in the "Star Trek" episode "Arena" from 1967 is displayed at the "Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds" exhibit at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich.

In this May 9, 2019 photo, a Klingon K't'inga Battle Cruiser filming miniature used in various "Star Trek" productions is displayed at the "Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds" exhibit at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich.

In this May 9, 2019 photo, the Seven of Nine costume, left, worn by actress Jeri Ryan and Captain Janeway's outfit worn by Kate Mulgrew, both from "Star Trek: Voyager" are displayed at the "Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds" exhibit at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich.

In this May 9, 2019 photo, a Borg costume from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is displayed at the "Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds" exhibit at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich.

DEARBORN, Mich. — An exhibition at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in suburban Detroit is offering a glimpse into the world of “Star Trek.”

Titled “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds ,” the exhibition runs through Sept. 2 at the museum in Dearborn. It offers a look at more than 100 artifacts and props from the original TV series and its spinoffs. It also explores its enduring impact on culture, from arts and technology to fashion and literature.

The traveling exhibition from Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture includes a tricorder, communicator and phaser from the original series. It also features artifacts from the “Star Trek” films and original set pieces, including a navigation console and costumes.

The exhibition is a collaboration involving CBS Consumer Products, which manages licensing and merchandizing for the network.