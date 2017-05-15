NBC teases ‘Will & Grace’ return with mini musical — VIDEO

"Will & Grace" is coming back Fall 2017. (Facebook)

LOS ANGELES — “Will & Grace” cast still has the power to charm. The familiar foursome of Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes got big applause at NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation as they were re-introduced with a musical number “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” complete with an orchestra rising through the floor to the stage.

NBC’s revival of the sitcom featuring a gay lawyer and straight interior designer living and loving in New York signed off a decade ago. It ran from September 1998 through May 2006.

The revival will feature 10 new episodes this fall.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt told the Hollywood Reporter. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”