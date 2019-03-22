Neil Flynn back for another round with new sitcom ‘Abby’s’

Jessica Chaffin as Beth and Neil Flynn as Fred star in "Abby's."( Justin Lubin/NBC)

When you launch a sitcom set in a bar, you probably know that you are inevitably going to face comparisons with the classic comedy “Cheers.”

That has already been the case with NBC’s “Abby’s,” which debuts Thursday, and the producers and stars were prepared for that.

“We were acutely aware of the fact that no matter what we did, the show would be compared to ‘Cheers,’ ” says executive producer Michael Schur (“The Good Place”). “And that was really freeing, because we were like, ‘Well, it doesn’t really matter, right?’ We could cast all 90-year-old women, and people will still go, ‘That’s kind of like Sam.’ There’s nothing you can do.”

That attitude — coupled with the fact that the series stands on its own as a comedy with a lot of promise — should help viewers forget “Cheers” comparisons pretty quickly.

One of the biggest differences is that the series is largely filmed outdoors, since the titular bar is run by Abby (Natalie Morales) in her backyard. When the camera pans out to go to commercial, the audience can be seen set up on outdoor bleachers watching the production, and each episode starts with a voice-over stating, “ ‘Abby’s’ is filmed in front of a live outdoor audience.”

That voice-over was done by sitcom veteran Neil Flynn (“The Middle,” “Scrubs”), who plays bar regular Fred. Along with stopping by every night for a drink, Fred at times also seems to have a paternal sort of concern for Abby.

“Fred has known Abby since she was a kid because he was friends with her father,” Flynn says, “and her father’s kind of a rat and not in the picture. So, I think (it’s) perfectly natural that he would have sort of paternal feelings for her and that he is a bit of a father figure for her.”

Of filming “Abby’s” outdoors, Flynn says, “It’s been enjoyable for me. This is the first time I’ve regularly appeared on a multicamera show, so the being outside is just one more factor of what’s new to me.”

It also seems new to many audience members, from what Flynn has seen.

“It becomes sort of an adventure for them,” he says. “There were several, I think, return audience members. It became a thing for them. And then they have some sort of heating system as well up there in the audience, more than they have for us. At 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., it can get a little chilly outside, even in Los Angeles. But the crowd’s right there with us.”

As for those “Cheers” comparisons, Flynn offers, “Look into any bar, and there’s some guy at the bar. So, it could be anybody, but of course, it’s gonna be compared to “Cheers” and to (characters like) Norm and Cliff, and that’s OK. That’s an iconic show. Enough time has passed.”