Netflix announces ‘Orange is the New Black’ season 5 release date

Taylor Schilling, left, Taryn Manning and Uzo Aduba of "Orange is the New Black" pose with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 29, 2017. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

LOS ANGELES — The Litchfield squad returns with “Orange Is the New Black” season 5, slated to hit Netflix worldwide on June 9, while the streamer’s new talk show with science guru Bill Nye is set to debut April 21.

Netflix last year renewed “OITNB” — which execs say is consistently its most-watched original series — for seasons 5, 6 and 7. Creator and showrunner Jenji Kohan is on board for the next three seasons of the show, produced by Lionsgate TV.

Plot details for the 13-episode fifth installment of “Orange Is the New Black,” after a shocking turn in season 4, have been kept under wraps. But cast member Danielle Brooks (Taystee) revealed in an interview with E! last month that season 5 will take place over a mere three-day span with a “very detailed, very intense” storyline.

Returning “OITNB” cast includes Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore, Jackie Cruz, Laverne Cox, Lea DeLaria and Natasha Lyonne.

“Bill Nye Saves the World” features the Science Guy — who rose to fame with his syndicated show in the ’90s — in a return to TV with a late-night-style show (complete with studio audience). In each episode, Nye drills into a different topic to dispel myths and refute anti-scientific claims. The show will feature special guests including Zach Braff, Rachel Bloom, Tim Gunn, Joel McHale and Wil Wheaton. Nye also will conduct experiments and demonstrations to let facts lead the argument.

“We address social issues from a scientific perspective,” Nye said at Netflix’s press event Wednesday in New York. “It’s a lot of fun.”

All 13 episodes of “Bill Nye Saves the World” will be available on April 21, covering topics including climate change, video games, alternative medicine and sex.