New documentary looks at Las Vegas in the 1920s

“The City of Las Vegas, The Early Years Part 2” will debut May 15, the 115th anniversary of the city’s founding.

Photo of Hotel Nevada located at Main and Fremont streets, circa 1925. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

There hasn’t been much to celebrate lately, but government access channel KCLV-TV is doing its best.

“The City of Las Vegas, The Early Years Part 2,” a documentary looking at the city during the 1920s, will debut at 7 p.m. May 15, the 115th anniversary of Las Vegas’ founding.

Funded by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial, the project premiered May 15, 2019, with an installment tracing the city’s origins and early development.

City of Las Vegas programming can be seen on KCLV on Channel 2 on Cox Cable and CenturyLink. The documentary also will be streamed at kclv.tv/live as well as on the city’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

