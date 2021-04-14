North Las Vegas’ family with 14 kids back for 2nd season on TLC show

Follow Deon and Karen Derrico, their 14 kids and Deon’s mother in Season 2 of “Doubling Down With the Derricos.”

Deon and Karen Derrico with 12 of their 14 children at their North Las Vegas home Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. The family will be featured on a TLC reality show "Doubling Down With the Derricos." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Derricos are coming back for seconds.

Deon and Karen Derrico, their 14 kids and Deon’s mother, GG, have welcomed cameras into their North Las Vegas home for another season of TLC’s “Doubling Down With the Derricos.”

In the new season, oldest daughter Darian wants to start dating, young “triplin” Diez has a major medical issue, and Karen thinks she may be pregnant — again.

As for that final development, GG isn’t having it. “When is the line drawn? For real,” she says in footage from the new season. “Not another baby. It’s overwhelming with the ones that’s here.”

The family had been seeking a reality show for years before “Doubling Down With the Derricos” came along.

“We want to share what we went through,” Karen told the Review-Journal last year before the series premiered, “and how we’re able to raise our children and maneuver through some of these different obstacles and trials and things that happen in our day-to-day life.”

“Doubling Down With the Derricos” returns at 10 p.m. June 1 on TLC.

