O.J. Simpson TV marathon tied to court anniversaries

A new Court TV special will look at the kidnapping and armed robbery trial that sprung from an incident at Palace Station and sent O.J. Simpson to prison for nine years.

O.J. Simpson appears in court with attorneys Gabriel Grasso, left, and Yale Galanter prior to his sentencing at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, on December 5, 2008. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart were sentenced on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

This photo provided by Didier J. Fabien shows O.J. Simpson in the garden of his Las Vegas area home on Monday, June 3, 2019. After 25 years living under the shadow of one of the nation’s most notorious murder cases, Simpson says his life now is fine. (Didier J. Fabien via AP)

It’s an Orenthal James Simpson weekend, and Court TV is making it easy for viewers to OD on O.J.

Saturday marks both the 25th anniversary of Simpson’s acquittal of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and the 12th anniversary of his conviction for kidnapping and armed robbery during an incident involving sports memorabilia at Palace Station.

To commemorate those events, Court TV is airing a marathon of “OJ25,” its 25-episode docuseries covering the double murder trial, as well as a new special about the Las Vegas case.

The marathon of “OJ25,” the exhaustive series covering the so-called “Trial of the Century” hosted by legal analyst Roger Cossack, kicks off at 9 p.m. Friday.

Then, at 5 p.m. Sunday, a special edition of “Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield” will focus on the trial that ultimately sent Simpson to prison. The episode will include interviews with victim Bruce Fromong and defense attorney Gabriel Grasso.

After serving nine years, Simpson was released from Lovelock Correctional Center on Oct. 1, 2017. He currently resides in Las Vegas.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.