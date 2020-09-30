82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
TV

O.J. Simpson TV marathon tied to court anniversaries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 10:12 am
 
Updated September 30, 2020 - 10:30 am

It’s an Orenthal James Simpson weekend, and Court TV is making it easy for viewers to OD on O.J.

Saturday marks both the 25th anniversary of Simpson’s acquittal of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and the 12th anniversary of his conviction for kidnapping and armed robbery during an incident involving sports memorabilia at Palace Station.

To commemorate those events, Court TV is airing a marathon of “OJ25,” its 25-episode docuseries covering the double murder trial, as well as a new special about the Las Vegas case.

The marathon of “OJ25,” the exhaustive series covering the so-called “Trial of the Century” hosted by legal analyst Roger Cossack, kicks off at 9 p.m. Friday.

Then, at 5 p.m. Sunday, a special edition of “Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield” will focus on the trial that ultimately sent Simpson to prison. The episode will include interviews with victim Bruce Fromong and defense attorney Gabriel Grasso.

After serving nine years, Simpson was released from Lovelock Correctional Center on Oct. 1, 2017. He currently resides in Las Vegas.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
2
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
3
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
4
Mansion sells for $6.5M, the highest price at Lake Las Vegas since 2007
Mansion sells for $6.5M, the highest price at Lake Las Vegas since 2007
5
Donald Trump big betting underdog to Joe Biden in debate
Donald Trump big betting underdog to Joe Biden in debate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aerial photo of the North entrance to Circa and the covered bridge to the Garage Mahal parking ...
Derek Stevens’ pitch: National commercials for Circa
By / RJ

Circa Las Vegas co-owner Derek Stevens says of his new commercial, “I think there are going to be a lot of these moments and they’re all moments that kind of reflect various moments for me over my life coming in to Las Vegas.”