‘Parasite’ makes history, captures Oscar for best picture

The Associated Press
February 9, 2020 - 8:46 pm
 

“Parasite” has won the best picture Academy Award, making history as the first foreign language film to win the ceremony’s top honor.

Bong Joon Ho’s thriller has been one of the season’s darlings, despite failing to garner any Academy Award nominations for its cast.

Bong’s acumen in creating his tale of a grifter family that insinuates itself into the lives of a wealthy family has been widely recognized.

The film won four Oscars on Sunday, including best director for Bong and best international film.

Best actress

Renée Zellwegger has won the best actress Academy Award for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the tumultuous final year of her life.

It is Zellweger’s second Oscar; she won the supporting actress award in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.”

The actress has enjoyed front-runner status throughout awards season, picking up top Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild honors last month.

Zellweger undertook the huge challenge of playing the beloved star by focusing on every aspect of Garland, including her voice, hair, makeup and stage presence.

Best director

Bong Joon Ho has won the best director Oscar for his class satire, “Parasite.”

The South Korean director’s acumen in creating a film about the intertwining of two families — one poor and another rich — has been roundly praised.

It is the first best directing Oscar for Bong, whose previous films include “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.”

“Parasite” is among the contenders for best picture, the evening’s top prize. It is the third Oscar that it has won Sunday, including best original screenplay and best international film.

Best song

Elton John and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin are Oscar winners — together — for a song they created for the biopic “Rocketman.”

The pair wrote “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” for the musical biopic that charted John’s rise to superstar status, warts and all.

The pair won a Golden Globe earlier this year, and noted that they had never won a Grammy Award together.

John paired with Tim Rice to win an Academy Award for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the original “Lion King.”

John thanked Taupin for being with him throughout his career, even when he was “screwed up.”

Best original score

Hildur Guðnadóttir has won the best original score Academy Award for “Joker,” becoming the first woman to win in the category since 1998.

Anne Dudley was the last female composer to win the honor. She took home the Oscar in 1998 for “The Full Monty.”

Her win was also the first for “Joker” of the evening.

Guðnadóttir was overwhelmed with emotion, appearing to tear up as she held the award.

She urged women to speak up, ending her speech by saying, “We need to hear your voices.”

Special effects

“Cats” has clawed its way onto the Oscars stage.

James Corden and Rebel Wilson — two stars from the maligned film adaptation of the Broadway hit — dressed in head-to-toe cat costumes to present the Academy Award for special effects.

“Nobody knows, better than us, the importance of good visual effects,” they joked.

The duo had a groomer backstage brushing out their coats before the appearance, and Corden let out a bemused sigh and said, “This is it, this is … show biz.”

After introducing the candidates but before revealing the winner, Corden and Wilson took turns batting around the stage mic as if it were a cat toy. The Oscar technician who operates the pop-up mic re-calibrated and tested it during the next commercial break and said it seemed to be fine, though he was keeping a close eye on it. “They really beat the crap out of it,” he said.

After it was all done and they came offstage, Wilson said, “Now I’ve got to get back in my regular makeup.”

International film

South Korea’s “Parasite” has won the international film Academy Award.

Director Bong Joon Ho’s social satire has received widespread acclaim and was considered a front-runner in the category headed into the Sunday’s Oscars. It is the South Korea’s first win in the category.

“Parasite” has several opportunities to win more awards, including best picture honors. If “Parasite,” the story of two Korean families who become intertwined with each other, wins the best picture, it will become the first foreign language film to do so.

Despite contending in some of the night’s biggest categories, none of the film’s cast received Oscar nominations. The film also won the best original screenplay earlier in the ceremony.

The category was previously known as foreign language film.

Bong ended his speech by saying he was ready to drink to celebrate the win.

Visual effects

Capturing the terror of a daring World War I in what appeared to a single shot has earned “1917” this year’s visual effects Oscar.

Director Sam Mendes and his team shot the film about a frantic mission through hostile territory to try to stop a doomed mission.

The effects brought a frenetic urgency to the story and has made it a hit with critics and audiences alike. “1917” beat out “Star Wars,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Lion King and “The Irishman” for the visual effects honor. “The Irishman” and “1917” will also compete in the best picture category, the night’s top honor.

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern is the winner of the best supporting actress Academy Award for her role as a high-powered divorce attorney in “Marriage Story.”

It is Dern’s first Oscar win and caps an awards season where the actress has also collected honors from the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globes.

“Marriage Story” shows the disintegrating relationship between a showbiz couple played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Dern’s well-heeled lawyer helps Johansson outmaneuver her estranged husband in the courtroom, causing more strain on the pair and their young son.

Dern thanked her co-stars and “Marriage Story” director Noah Baumbach. She also thanked her parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, calling them her heroes.

Best live action short

Shia LaBeouf presented the Academy Award for best live action short with Zack Gottsagen, his co-star in “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and an actor with Down syndrome.

Some viewers on social media grilled LaBeouf after he appeared to roll his eyes as Gottsagen hesitated reading the card, perhaps sensing a star grousing about sharing the stage with a special needs co-presenter.

To the contrary, LaBeouf and Gottsagen are close friends from their time filming in the Georgia countryside. T hey recounted to The Associated Press in August how then spent evenings watching wrestling between 12-hour shoots. LaBeouf has even credited Gottsagen for helping him get sober.

“He knows about my pain intimately. We’d be sitting there watching wrestling every night. He’d be eating ice cream. I’d be drinking gin. I’d tell him, ‘You gotta stop eating all that ice cream.’ He’d say, ‘You gotta stop drinking that gin,’” says LaBeouf. “This man’s a year older than me. He’s been acting longer than me and he’s healthier than I am. He has more friends than I have, has longer lasting loving relationships.”

Best documentary

“American Factory” has won of the documentary film Academy Award.

It is the first feature backed by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, but the former president and first lady are not technically Oscar winners.

The film focuses on the efforts of a Chinese company to repurpose a shuttered General Motors plant in Ohio, and the cultural tensions that arise.

Best adapted screenplay

Taika Waititi is the winner of the best adapted screenplay Academy Award for “Jojo Rabbit.”

It is the first Oscar for the writer-director-actor, who thanked his mother and also dedicated the award to all the “indigenous kids in the world” who want to make art.

Waititi directed and starred in “Jojo Rabbit,” playing Adolf Hitler, who is the imaginary friend of the title character. The film is also competing for best picture.

Best original screenplay

“Parasite” is the winner of the best original screenplay Academy Award, delivering Bong Joon Ho his first Oscar.

The South Korean writer-director held the Oscar up and said to the audience “Thank you, great honor.” He dedicated the win to his country.

He shares the honor with Han Jin Won, who paid thanks to the Korean film industry.

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt finally has his acting Oscar.

The four-time nominee won the best supporting actor Academy Award for his role as a stuntman in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Pitt had been expected to win the category after scooping up a series of honors this year, including at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Pitt’s treated the previous wins with jokes and breezy speeches.

Pitt was more somber on Sunday, calling his win “incredible” as his peers cheered.

The actor plays the stunt double of an aging cowboy actor played by Leonardo DiCaprio, a best actor nominee, in Quentin Tarantino’s 1969 Hollywood fable “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

“Once Upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth,” Pitt said. He thanked his children, Tarantino and DiCaprio. “I’ll ride on your coattails any day,” he said of his co-star. “The view’s fantastic.”

