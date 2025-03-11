‘Pawn Stars’ personality announces ‘breathtaking’ family update

Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars fame is heading down the aisle for the fifth time. His bride to be is a 42-year-old nurse from Las Vegas.

Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars fame is heading down the aisle.

As TMZ reported, the TV personality proposed to girlfriend Angie Polushkin using a ring from his Gold & Silver Pawn Shop—which he called “breathtaking just like Angie is,” according to his rep.

�� SIGN UP for Parade’s Daily newsletter to get the latest pop culture news & celebrity interviews delivered right to your inbox ��

While the 6.5-carat pear-shaped ring originally had a different setting, Harrison had a new custom setting designed before popping the question during the couple’s trip to Casablanca Valley, Chile.

Harrison shared photos from the moment he got down on one knee to Instagram on Thursday, March 6, writing, “She said yes!”

Related: ‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Confirms Son Adam’s Cause of Death

Despite the post’s celebratory nature, commenters seemed more curious about the couple’s age difference than anything else.

“Looks like this could be your granddaughter,” one person declared.

“she looks super young,” a second person agreed.

“Bro has been married like 5 times,” somebody else pointed out.

In fact, Polushkin—who will be Harrison’s fifth wife—is a 42-year-old nurse from Las Vegas. Harrison, meanwhile, turns 60 this month.

As for Harrison’s past marriages, he filed for divorce from his ex-wife Deanna Burditt nearly five years ago after seven years of marriage. His third marriage, to Amanda Palmer, lasted from 2021 to 2023, per TV Insider. He shares a son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy; the couple parted ways in 2011. He divorced his first wife, Kim, in 1985. The pair had two sons, Corey and Adam, who died in 2024 at the age of 39.

Several days after Adam’s death, his father released a statement confirming the tragic loss.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal through his rep, Laura Herlovich. “We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

Next: ‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Shares Exciting Family Update