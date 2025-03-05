‘Pawn Stars’ spawned a sprawling Las Vegas business empire — PHOTOS

“Pawn Stars,” the super-popular TV show that debuted in 2009, has made a lasting impact on the Las Vegas Valley business community.

Even playing ‘madman,’ Vincent D’Onofrio strives for inner peace

Corey Harrison: ‘I can’t play another season’ as ‘Pawn Stars’ on hiatus

Brothers Sage and Austin "Chumlee" Russell are shown at Chumlee's Candy on the Boulevard at Pawn Plaza in Las Vegas in April 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Mark Hall-Patton, left, talks with Gold & Silver Pawn owner Rick Harrison in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesse Amoroso, guitar expert and owner of Cowtown Guitars, poses for a portrait inside of his store in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The entrance to Ultimate Sports Cards & Memorabilia, 3211 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, is shown Monday, August 20, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Toy cars are displayed in the front window of the Toy Shack at Neonopolis on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 8, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, Rick Harrison, Austin "Chumlee" Russell and Corey Harrison help a customer during a "Pawn Stars" road show at the Suncoast casino in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 7, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andrew Rosas has his picture taken with Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 21, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

"Pawn Stars" fans crowd the floor at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 21, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rick Harrison holds up a bronze medal from the 1960 Rome Olympics and 1998 Broncos Super Bowl Ring at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gold & Silver Pawn Shop's Rick Harrison reclines in a barber chair at his shop on Feb. 5, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" signs autographs at Gold & Silver Pawn shop in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pawn Plaza is seen in downtown Las Vegas on June 17, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Austin "Chumlee" Russell of "Pawn Stars," seen in 2014. (History)

People wait in line to enter the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas on Monday, June 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How could one small pawn shop make such a giant impact on Las Vegas?

Easy answer: Become a smash-hit reality TV show. The rest is history.

That shop is Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and the show is “Pawn Stars.”

Las Vegas has never been the same after “Pawn Stars” debuted in July 2009 on the History network during the Great Recession. For now, fresh episodes are airing on History, and reruns can be seen over local TV channels. Even a podcast called “Pawn After Dark” was recently launched.

The show follows the exploits of Rick Harrison and his family (don’t forget about Chumlee) at the downtown shop, found at 713 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Besides making cable TV history, the show has made an indelible impact on valley businesses.

Two of them, Count’s Kustoms and Rick’s Restorations, had their own successful History shows with their likeable hosts, Danny Koker and Rick Dale.

But there have been plenty of other local businesses that have been featured on “Pawn Stars.”

Here’s a partial list of brick-and-mortar establishments identified on the show, some of which are no longer in business.

RICK’S RESTORATIONS

Show: “American Restoration” (2010-2016)

Former location: 800 W. Mesquite Ave., Las Vegas

Expert: Rick Dale

Note: The show’s original name was “Rusty Nuts.”

———

COUNT’S KUSTOMS

Show: “Counting Cars” (2012-2021)

Location: 2714 S. Highland Drive, Las Vegas

Expert: Danny Koker

———

BOB YUHAS RESTORATIONS

Location: 3405 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Expert: Bob Yuhas

———

ART ENCOUNTER

Location: 5720 S. Arville St. #119, Las Vegas

Expert: Brett Maly

———

TOY SHACK

Location: Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Expert: Johnny Jimenez

———

ROGUE TOYS

Locations: Three in Las Vegas

Expert: Steve Johnson

———

BAUMAN’S RARE BOOKS

Location: Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on the Strip

Expert: Rebecca Romney

———

ULTIMATE SPORTS CARDS & MEMORABILIA

Location: Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Expert: Jeremy Brown

Note: Because of positive exposure from the show, Brown moved his business to Neonopolis from a store at 3211 N. Tenaya Way in 2012.

———

RUSTY NUTS ROD & CUSTOM

Location: 3290 Pinks Place, Las Vegas

Expert: Wally Korhonen

———

FREED’S BAKERY

Location: 9815 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

———

POP’S PHILLY STEAKS

Location: 501 S. Decatur, Las Vegas

———

MEAD’S HARDWARE

Location: 4438 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

———

PRO GUN VEGAS

Location: 12801 Old U.S. Highway 95, Boulder City

———

CLARK COUNTY SHOOTING COMPLEX

Location: 11357 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Note: “Pawn Stars” cast members have made several visits to this county-run facility.

———

CLARK COUNTY MUSEUM

Location: 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Expert: Mark Hall-Patton (now retired)

———

ATOMIC MUSEUM

Location: 755 E. Flamingo Road

———

ROCK N ROLL FANTASY CAMP

Location: 3485 W. Harmon Ave. Suite 100, Las Vegas

———

MARY’S HASH HOUSE

Location: 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

———

PIONEER SALOON

Location: 310 Route 161, Goodsprings, Nevada (about 40 miles south of Las Vegas)

———

ATOMIC LIQUORS

Location: 917 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas

———

HI-ROLLERS BARBERSHOP

Location: 5435 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Note: Richard “The Old Man” Harrison, who died in 2018, was a frequent visitor. He and grandson Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison got haircuts at the shop in a memorable 2013 episode.

———

COUNT’S VAMP’D ROCK BAR & GRILL

Location: 6750 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

———

CHUMLEE’S CANDY ON THE BOULEVARD

Location: 725 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (Pawn Plaza)

Owner: Austin “Chumlee” Russell

———

RICK’S ROLLIN SMOKE BBQ

Location: 725 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Suites 110 & 210, Las Vegas (Pawn Plaza)

———

COWTOWN GUITARS (closed)

Location: 331 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas

Expert: Jesse Amoroso

———

PACIFIC ARCHERY (closed)

Location: 4084 Schiff Drive, Las Vegas

———

PIKE’S PASS MINIATURE GOLF (closed)

Location: Circus Circus

— — —

Other business influences

The success of “Pawn Stars” has been felt around the valley. Here are some examples:

— Pawn Plaza, a two-story Container Park-inspired restaurant and retail shopping center planned by Rick Harrison, opened in October 2015. The shopping/restaurant complex, which looks like the world’s largest Rubik’s Cube, sits next to the famous pawn shop in downtown.

— Rick Harrison opened his Rick Harrison Collection, a high-end gallery and boutique at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, in September 2019. But the store closed after the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in 2020.

— “Pawn Shop Live,” a sketch-comedy play, had a very short life at the Riviera in 2014. It had originated at downtown’s Golden Nugget. A Review-Journal columnist called it “one of the most bizarre sagas of Las Vegas entertainment in a long time.”

— The short-lived trivia show “Pawnography” was filmed at Las Vegas Production Studios, 4290 Las Vegas Studio Court, in 2014. The History show featured Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell competing against viewers in a three-round trivia competition.

— The Beauty Bar, a tavern on Fremont East in downtown, was co-owned by Corey Harrison. The bar had been owned by Roxie Amoroso, the ex-wife of Jesse Amoroso of Cowtown Guitars. The establishment is now called Cheapshot.

— Also, Koker of “Counting Cars” fame owns at least two other businesses besides Kustoms and Vamp’d: Count’s Tattoo Company (3700 W. Flamingo, inside the Rio resort) and recording studio Desert Moon (2716 S. Highland Drive.)

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.

