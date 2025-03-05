62°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
TV

‘Pawn Stars’ spawned a sprawling Las Vegas business empire — PHOTOS

People wait in line to enter the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas on Monday, June 25, 201 ...
People wait in line to enter the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas on Monday, June 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" personalities, from left, Corey Harrison, Austin Russell "Chumlee," and Rick Harri ...
"Pawn Stars" personalities, from left, Corey Harrison, Austin Russell "Chumlee," and Rick Harrison. (History Channel)
Austin "Chumlee" Russell of "Pawn Stars," seen in 2014. (History)
Austin "Chumlee" Russell of "Pawn Stars," seen in 2014. (History)
Pawn Plaza is seen in downtown Las Vegas on June 17, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pawn Plaza is seen in downtown Las Vegas on June 17, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" signs autographs at Gold & Silver Pawn shop in downtown Las Vegas ...
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" signs autographs at Gold & Silver Pawn shop in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gold & Silver Pawn Shop's Rick Harrison reclines in a barber chair at his shop on Feb. 5, 2010, ...
Gold & Silver Pawn Shop's Rick Harrison reclines in a barber chair at his shop on Feb. 5, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison holds up a bronze medal from the 1960 Rome Olympics and 1998 Broncos Super Bowl R ...
Rick Harrison holds up a bronze medal from the 1960 Rome Olympics and 1998 Broncos Super Bowl Ring at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans crowd the floor at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 21, 2 ...
"Pawn Stars" fans crowd the floor at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 21, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Andrew Rosas has his picture taken with Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in ...
Andrew Rosas has his picture taken with Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 21, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
From left, Rick Harrison, Austin "Chumlee" Russell and Corey Harrison help a customer during a ...
From left, Rick Harrison, Austin "Chumlee" Russell and Corey Harrison help a customer during a "Pawn Stars" road show at the Suncoast casino in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 7, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Toy cars are displayed in the front window of the Toy Shack at Neonopolis on Fremont Street in ...
Toy cars are displayed in the front window of the Toy Shack at Neonopolis on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 8, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The entrance to Ultimate Sports Cards & Memorabilia, 3211 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, is shown Mo ...
The entrance to Ultimate Sports Cards & Memorabilia, 3211 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, is shown Monday, August 20, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jesse Amoroso, guitar expert and owner of Cowtown Guitars, poses for a portrait inside of his s ...
Jesse Amoroso, guitar expert and owner of Cowtown Guitars, poses for a portrait inside of his store in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Hall-Patton, left, talks with Gold & Silver Pawn owner Rick Harrison in an undated photo. ...
Mark Hall-Patton, left, talks with Gold & Silver Pawn owner Rick Harrison in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brothers Sage and Austin "Chumlee" Russell are shown at Chumlee's Candy on the Boulevard at Paw ...
Brothers Sage and Austin "Chumlee" Russell are shown at Chumlee's Candy on the Boulevard at Pawn Plaza in Las Vegas in April 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
More Stories
(Canva)
Movies and TV shows casting in Las Vegas
Corey Harrison: ‘I can’t play another season’ as ‘Pawn Stars’ on hiatus
Former ‘Queer Eye’ star designs Summerlin homes
Actor Vincent D'Onofrio from the television series "Daredevil: Born Again" participat ...
Even playing ‘madman,’ Vincent D’Onofrio strives for inner peace
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 6:00 am
 
Updated March 5, 2025 - 11:26 am

How could one small pawn shop make such a giant impact on Las Vegas?

Easy answer: Become a smash-hit reality TV show. The rest is history.

That shop is Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and the show is “Pawn Stars.”

Las Vegas has never been the same after “Pawn Stars” debuted in July 2009 on the History network during the Great Recession. For now, fresh episodes are airing on History, and reruns can be seen over local TV channels. Even a podcast called “Pawn After Dark” was recently launched.

The show follows the exploits of Rick Harrison and his family (don’t forget about Chumlee) at the downtown shop, found at 713 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Besides making cable TV history, the show has made an indelible impact on valley businesses.

Two of them, Count’s Kustoms and Rick’s Restorations, had their own successful History shows with their likeable hosts, Danny Koker and Rick Dale.

But there have been plenty of other local businesses that have been featured on “Pawn Stars.”

Here’s a partial list of brick-and-mortar establishments identified on the show, some of which are no longer in business.

Rick Dale, of Rick's Restorations, poses at his business in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013. ...
Rick Dale, of Rick's Restorations, poses at his business in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RICK’S RESTORATIONS

Show: “American Restoration” (2010-2016)

Former location: 800 W. Mesquite Ave., Las Vegas

Expert: Rick Dale

Note: The show’s original name was “Rusty Nuts.”

———

Danny Koker poses in his his shop, Count's Kustoms, in Las Vegas, Monday, July 30, 2012. (Las V ...
Danny Koker poses in his his shop, Count's Kustoms, in Las Vegas, Monday, July 30, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

COUNT’S KUSTOMS

Show: “Counting Cars” (2012-2021)

Location: 2714 S. Highland Drive, Las Vegas

Expert: Danny Koker

———

BOB YUHAS RESTORATIONS

Location: 3405 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Expert: Bob Yuhas

———

ART ENCOUNTER

Location: 5720 S. Arville St. #119, Las Vegas

Expert: Brett Maly

———

Toy Shack owner Johnny Jimemez displays one of his favorite toys, a 1960s era Johnny Seven OMA ...
Toy Shack owner Johnny Jimemez displays one of his favorite toys, a 1960s era Johnny Seven OMA (One Man Army) toy gun still in its original box, at the Toy Shack at the Neonopolis on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 8, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

TOY SHACK

Location: Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Expert: Johnny Jimenez

———

ROGUE TOYS

Locations: Three in Las Vegas

Expert: Steve Johnson

———

BAUMAN’S RARE BOOKS

Location: Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on the Strip

Expert: Rebecca Romney

———

Jeremy Brown, owner of Ultimate Sports Cards & Memorabilia, poses for a portrait inside his sto ...
Jeremy Brown, owner of Ultimate Sports Cards & Memorabilia, poses for a portrait inside his store, 3211 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, Monday, August 20, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ULTIMATE SPORTS CARDS & MEMORABILIA

Location: Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Expert: Jeremy Brown

Note: Because of positive exposure from the show, Brown moved his business to Neonopolis from a store at 3211 N. Tenaya Way in 2012.

———

RUSTY NUTS ROD & CUSTOM

Location: 3290 Pinks Place, Las Vegas

Expert: Wally Korhonen

———

FREED’S BAKERY

Location: 9815 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

———

POP’S PHILLY STEAKS

Location: 501 S. Decatur, Las Vegas

———

MEAD’S HARDWARE

Location: 4438 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

———

PRO GUN VEGAS

Location: 12801 Old U.S. Highway 95, Boulder City

———

Lynn Norman prepares to shoot on Friday, June 24, 2016 at the Clark County Shooting Complex in ...
Lynn Norman prepares to shoot on Friday, June 24, 2016 at the Clark County Shooting Complex in Las Vegas. Norman is a member of the Pink Pistols. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CLARK COUNTY SHOOTING COMPLEX

Location: 11357 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Note: “Pawn Stars” cast members have made several visits to this county-run facility.

———

CLARK COUNTY MUSEUM

Location: 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Expert: Mark Hall-Patton (now retired)

———

Known as the National Atomic Testing Museum since its inception, the Atomic Museum announced a ...
Known as the National Atomic Testing Museum since its inception, the Atomic Museum announced a new brand on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and a new mission of attracting more visitors. (Atomic Museum)

ATOMIC MUSEUM

Location: 755 E. Flamingo Road

———

ROCK N ROLL FANTASY CAMP

Location: 3485 W. Harmon Ave. Suite 100, Las Vegas

———

MARY’S HASH HOUSE

Location: 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

———

The Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings, built in 1913, on Dec. 19, 2007. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings, built in 1913, on Dec. 19, 2007. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

PIONEER SALOON

Location: 310 Route 161, Goodsprings, Nevada (about 40 miles south of Las Vegas)

———

The outside patio begins to fill up with patrons for the start of the Atomic Liquors 70th anniv ...
The outside patio begins to fill up with patrons for the start of the Atomic Liquors 70th anniversary party weekend on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ATOMIC LIQUORS

Location: 917 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas

———

HI-ROLLERS BARBERSHOP

Location: 5435 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Note: Richard “The Old Man” Harrison, who died in 2018, was a frequent visitor. He and grandson Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison got haircuts at the shop in a memorable 2013 episode.

———

COUNT’S VAMP’D ROCK BAR & GRILL

Location: 6750 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

———

CHUMLEE’S CANDY ON THE BOULEVARD

Location: 725 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (Pawn Plaza)

Owner: Austin “Chumlee” Russell

———

RICK’S ROLLIN SMOKE BBQ

Location: 725 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Suites 110 & 210, Las Vegas (Pawn Plaza)

———

COWTOWN GUITARS (closed)

Location: 331 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas

Expert: Jesse Amoroso

———

PACIFIC ARCHERY (closed)

Location: 4084 Schiff Drive, Las Vegas

———

PIKE’S PASS MINIATURE GOLF (closed)

Location: Circus Circus

— — —

Other business influences

The success of “Pawn Stars” has been felt around the valley. Here are some examples:

— Pawn Plaza, a two-story Container Park-inspired restaurant and retail shopping center planned by Rick Harrison, opened in October 2015. The shopping/restaurant complex, which looks like the world’s largest Rubik’s Cube, sits next to the famous pawn shop in downtown.

— Rick Harrison opened his Rick Harrison Collection, a high-end gallery and boutique at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, in September 2019. But the store closed after the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in 2020.

“Pawn Shop Live,” a sketch-comedy play, had a very short life at the Riviera in 2014. It had originated at downtown’s Golden Nugget. A Review-Journal columnist called it “one of the most bizarre sagas of Las Vegas entertainment in a long time.”

— The short-lived trivia show “Pawnography” was filmed at Las Vegas Production Studios, 4290 Las Vegas Studio Court, in 2014. The History show featured Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell competing against viewers in a three-round trivia competition.

— The Beauty Bar, a tavern on Fremont East in downtown, was co-owned by Corey Harrison. The bar had been owned by Roxie Amoroso, the ex-wife of Jesse Amoroso of Cowtown Guitars. The establishment is now called Cheapshot.

— Also, Koker of “Counting Cars” fame owns at least two other businesses besides Kustoms and Vamp’d: Count’s Tattoo Company (3700 W. Flamingo, inside the Rio resort) and recording studio Desert Moon (2716 S. Highland Drive.)

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Canva)
Movies and TV shows casting in Las Vegas
Backstage

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Las Vegas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Lori Loughlin as Lieutenant Bishop in a scene from "On Call." (Elizabeth Morris/Amazo ...
After scandal, Lori Loughlin looks for her next act
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“We all make mistakes, but the most important thing is to persevere,” says the star of the new Amazon series “On Call.”

MORE STORIES