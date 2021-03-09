Piers Morgan quits UK talk show over Meghan remarks

A media watchdog said earlier Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints.

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, Piers Morgan arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file)

Australian newspapers report in Sydney, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, on an interview of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Oprah Winfrey. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

A customer takes a copy of a newspaper headlining Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview at a newspaper stand outside a shop in London, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Britain's royal family is absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, in which the couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prince Charles during a visit to an NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House church, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021, where he has been told about work to combat vaccine hesitancy and support for the community during the coronavirus pandemic. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)

Newspapers headlining Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview are displayed for sale outside a shop in London, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Britain's royal family is absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, in which the couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, left, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

LONDON — British talk show host Piers Morgan has quit the show “Good Morning Britain” after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments on Meghan.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan spoke about how she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” as she struggled to fit in with the monarchy and that her request for help was rejected. Morgan said Monday that he “didn’t believe a word” the duchess said. That drew criticism from many, including the mental health charity Mind.

On Tuesday’s episode, Morgan stormed off the set of the program following a heated discussion with a fellow presenter about Harry and Meghan’s allegations about racism in the royal family.

ITV, which produces “Good Morning Britain,” said Tuesday: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ‘Good Morning Britain.’ ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”