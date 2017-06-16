Pow! Bat-Signal lights up Los Angeles in Adam West tribute

The Bat-Signal is projected onto City Hall in Los Angeles on Thursday night, June 15, 2017, during a tribute to "Batman" actor Adam West, who died last week at age 88. (AP Photo/Michael Balsamo)

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 1989, file photo, actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward, dressed as their characters Batman and Robin, pose for a photo at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Bat-Signal will shine over the city on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in tribute to West, who died June 9 at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Mark Elias, File)

Fans gather around a Batmobile before a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West that includes lighting a Bat-signal at City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chat Evett, of La Junta, Colo., dressed as the Riddler, attends a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West that includes lighting a Bat-signal at City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Edith Recinos, of El Monte, Calif., dressed at the Joker, attends a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West that includes lighting a Bat-signal at City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Twin brothers Augustine Reynoso, left, and Vincent Reynoso, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., dress in Batman outfits at a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West that includes lighting a Bat-signal at City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks as Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck looks on at a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West that includes lighting a Bat-Signal at City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Burt Ward, who co-starred in the "Batman" television series, speaks at a tribute to Adam West that includes lighting a Bat-Signal at City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lee Meriwether, who played Catwoman in "Batman: The Movie," watches during a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West that included lighting a Bat-Signal at City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, left, and "Batman" co-star Burt Ward appear at a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West that included lighting a Bat-Signal at City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Ralph Garman, left, Lee Meriwether and Burt Ward appear at a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West that included lighting a Bat-Signal at City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks next to a Bat-Phone as Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck listens during a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West that included lighting a Bat-signal at City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles became Gotham City on Thursday night as the Bat-Signal glowed at City Hall in honor of late Batman actor Adam West.

Hundreds of fans, some in costume, cheered as Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck switched on the iconic signal and splashed a yellow oval with a bat silhouette high up on the wall of City Hall.

West, who played the Caped Crusader in the campy 1960s TV series, died last week at 88.

“Like you, we all spent many hours in front of the TV, same bat time, same bat channel,” Garcetti told the crowd.

“Adam West taught us each one of us had a heart of gold,” Garcetti said. “There will never be another Batman like Adam West and there will never be another Adam West.”

The mayor also led the citizens in a rendition of the TV show theme song, which consisted of playfully singing “nah-nah, nah-nah, nah-nah, nah-nah” to imitate the driving rhythm.

On display was a red Bat-Phone like the one Gotham City’s Commissioner James Gordon used to chat with Batman in the TV series.

West’s wife and children attended the event, Garcetti said.

Burt Ward, who played Robin on the show, called the actor a “family man.”

“He loved humanity. He loved his fans,” he said.

Before the lighting, people lined up to take photos with two red-and-black, sharp-finned Batmobiles parked on the sidewalk. Some wore Batman masks and others wore capes, T-shirts and hats adorned with the Batman TV logo.

Katie Aiani said she had idolized West.

“I grew up watching him,” the 29-year-old said. “It was my childhood.”

“He’s a legend,” said Chad Evatt, a 30-year-old costume designer who made a Riddler costume to wear to the event. “For the longest time he was the only Batman and that’s a position that commands respect.”

Justin Harrison, 43, wore a Batman costume and said West was not only an actor but someone who “inspired millions.”