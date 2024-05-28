‘Price is Right Live’ game show coming to Henderson

“The Price is Right Live” is coming to Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson later this year, the venue shared on its website.

Workers update signage at Lee's Family Forum, the Henderson arena formerly named Dollar Loan Center, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Have you ever wanted to play some of the popular games seen on “The Price is Right”? This could be your chance.

According to Lee’s Family Forum, the interactive stage show will be held at 7 p.m. on December 1.

As part of the show, Lee’s Family Forum says individuals will have a chance to hear “come on down” as their name is called to compete to win prizes.

From “Plinko” to “Cliffhangers” to “The Big Wheel” and even the “Showcase,” prizes during the show may include may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car, the show’s description says.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 31.