‘Price is Right Live’ game show coming to Henderson

Workers update signage at Lee's Family Forum, the Henderson arena formerly named Dollar Loan Ce ...
Workers update signage at Lee's Family Forum, the Henderson arena formerly named Dollar Loan Center, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basketball Hall of Fame legend Bill Walton, left, jokes with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ...
Bill Walton, Hall of Fame NBA player who became a star broadcaster, dies at 71
Johnny Wactor attends the "Silent River" opening night theatrical premiere at Laemmle Glendale ...
‘General Hospital’ actor shot dead in Los Angeles robbery
Las Vegan James Holzhauer, center right, a professional sports gambler and former Jeopardy winn ...
Holzhauer doesn’t go all-in, reflects on loss in ‘Jeopardy! Masters’
The NHL is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs with its "Stanley Pup" special, which is set to ...
Who’s a good boy on the power play: NHL to debut ‘Stanley Pup’ special
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 1:52 pm
 

Have you ever wanted to play some of the popular games seen on “The Price is Right”? This could be your chance.

“The Price is Right Live” is coming to Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson later this year, the venue shared on its website.

According to Lee’s Family Forum, the interactive stage show will be held at 7 p.m. on December 1.

As part of the show, Lee’s Family Forum says individuals will have a chance to hear “come on down” as their name is called to compete to win prizes.

From “Plinko” to “Cliffhangers” to “The Big Wheel” and even the “Showcase,” prizes during the show may include may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car, the show’s description says.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 31.

Johnny Wactor attends the "Silent River" opening night theatrical premiere at Laemmle Glendale ...
‘General Hospital’ actor shot dead in Los Angeles robbery
Theresa Braine, New York Daily News

Actor Johnny Wactor, known for playing Brando Corbin on “General Hospital,” was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles, family members and his agent said Sunday.

B.J. Novak, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson and Steve Carell in the original mockum ...
New ‘The Office’ spinoff takes place at a Midwestern newspaper
James Lileks Star Tribune

“The Office,” a mockumentary that detailed the endearing mundanity of life at Dunder Mifflin, ran from 2005 to 2013. It’s one of those comfort-food series some fans revisit again and again. In 2024 it seems like a time capsule, the last days of 9-to-5 culture before work-from-home upended it all.

Paula Newsome discusses unexpected, unfinished ending of ‘CSI: Vegas’
Jerry Seinfeld says ‘extreme left and PC crap’ are hurting TV comedy
New ‘The Office’ spinoff takes place at a Midwestern newspaper
Who’s a good boy on the power play: NHL to debut ‘Stanley Pup’ special
Terrible’s hosting job fair to fill over 200 positions in Las Vegas
Free summer meals begin in Southern Nevada