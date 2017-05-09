‘Psych: The Movie’ reunites cast for 2-hour Christmas movie

James Roday and Dulé Hill star in "Psych," a USA comedy about a hyper-observant consultant who pretends to be psychic while solving cases for the Santa Barbara Police Department. (Alan Zenuk/USA Network)

LOS ANGELES — USA Network has staged a “Psych” reunion.

The original cast and creator are returning for a two-hour holiday movie, “Psych: The Movie,” this December, Variety has learned.

The news comes more than three years after “Psych” went off the air in spring 2014, after airing for eight seasons and more than 120 episodes.

In “Psych: The Movie,” fake psychic detective Shawn Spencer (James Roday) and his best friend, Burton “Gus” Guster (Dule Hill), will team up once again. Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), Juliet (Maggie Lawson), Henry (Corbin Bernsen) and Chief Vick (Kirsten Nelson) will also return for the movie, which picks up three years after the series finale. The friends, along with some returning fan-favorite characters, come together during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own.

“‘Psych’ is a beloved part of our USA family, and what better time to reunite with family than the holidays.” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Steve and James have taken the unique brand of comedy that the series honed over eight seasons and packed it in to a two-hour movie that successfully rekindles one of the greatest bro-mances in television history.”

“‘Psych’ has an absolutely phenomenal and constantly refreshing fan base. We couldn’t be more thrilled to gift our Psych-os this holiday season with ‘Psych: The Movie,’” added Jeff Wachtel, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and President, Universal Cable Productions. “Steve, James, Dule and the rest of the gang are all returning for a delightful holiday movie that will not – nay, dare not – disappoint!”

“Psych” creator Steve Franks will direct the movie, which he co-wrote with Roday. They will both executive produce with Hill, and Chris Henze and Kelly Kulchak of Tagline Pictures. Universal Cable Productions is the studio.

“Psych: The Movie” goes into production on May 24.