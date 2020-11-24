Raiders-Chiefs was biggest TV broadcast in months

The “Sunday Night Football” game had the team’s highest viewership in Las Vegas so far this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders warm up before the start of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday,Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders’ debut on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” was the most-watched prime-time broadcast in more than two months.

An average of 20.2 million viewers across the country tuned in to see the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs pull out a 35-31 victory in the final 30 seconds. That’s the most viewers for anything in prime-time since the NFL Kickoff Game on Sept. 10.

In Las Vegas, the game registered a 22.6 local rating and a 38 share, according to Nielsen. That means 22.6 percent of local households with televisions watched the game, and 38 percent of Las Vegans who were watching TV at the time were tuned to the game.

According to NBC, those are the highest numbers in Las Vegas for the Raiders so far this season.

That viewership still has a long way to go to match Kansas City, though, which amassed a 50.0 rating and 74 percent share.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.