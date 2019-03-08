‘Real World’ gets real-ish, seeks older housemates

The inaugural cast of "The Real World" (Everett Collection)

Cheers to “The Real World” … for getting real-ish. The Atlanta-based 33rd season of the once-glorious cinema verite series (which moves from MTV to Facebook Watch) is looking to cast some housemates who are as old as the show itself. That should help balance out the twenty-nothings who think the world revolves around them.

Cheers to oddball superhero teams … coming to the rescue! Between DC Universe’s “Doom Patrol” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” it’s awesome to see an assembly of diverse, damaged avengers who kick butt, crack us up and complement the more dramatic derring-do of the Arrowverse and Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Jeers to Netflix … for pulling the plug on its Marvel shows. First it axed “The Defenders,” “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage” and “Daredevil.” Now it’s canceled “The Punisher” and “Jessica Jones.” Last time we saw this much carnage in the Marvel Universe, Thanos was snapping his fingers.

Jeers to Fox … for these short seasons. With both “The Gifted” and “The Passage” heading into their season finales without being renewed, fans are left hanging with not just crazy cliffhangers (did Stephen Moyer’s “Gifted” mutant really explode?!), but also the fear that we’ll never learn how things wrapped up.