‘Rick and Morty’ Rickmobile headed to Las Vegas

The custom mobile pop-up shop is filled with exclusive merchandise from the Adult Swim comedy.

The "Rick and Morty" Rickmobile pop-up shop will be in Las Vegas on Aug. 8. (Adult Swim)

“Rick and Morty” fans, rejoice! The Rickmobile, a custom mobile pop-up shop filled with exclusive merchandise from Adult Swim’s hit comedy, is coming to Las Vegas.

New episodes won’t begin airing until November, but you can tide yourself over till then with a 2019 Tour T-shirt, Rick beach towels, Morty bottle openers and more items that can only be found on the Rickmobile, which is a sight to behold.

Also available? The “Mr. Poopy Butthole body pillow.”

The Rickmobile will be at Axe Monkeys, 3525 E. Post Road, No. 110, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The store will only accept credit and debit cards.

For more information, see Rickmobile.com.