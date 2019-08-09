‘Rick and Morty’ roadtrip greeted by hundreds of Las Vegas fans

Hundreds of Las Vegas “Rick and Morty” fans stood in line at the Rickmobile popup today for a chance to get their hands on exclusive merchandise.

Hundreds of Las Vegas “Rick and Morty” fans stood in line at the Rickmobile popup on Thursday for a chance to get their hands on exclusive merchandise.

Axe Monkeys in Las Vegas was the second stop on a 48-stop North American tour for the pop-shop.

Among the collectibles for perchance were T-shirts, toys, a themed cookie jar, a Rick and Morty skateboard deck and other oddities.

Fans have been waiting anxiously for two years to see the popular show’s return. When asked what to expect in Season 4, all Adult Swim host and emcee Randall Byers could say was, “It’s coming out in November!”

