RuPaul’s live Vegas ‘Drag Race’ show headed to VH1

Cameras follow the cast members as they prepared for January’s opening of the stage show at the Flamingo Las Vegas.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,” a six-part docuseries, debuts at 8 p.m. Aug. 21 on VH1. (VH1)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,” a six-part docuseries, debuts at 8 p.m. Aug. 21 on VH1. (VH1)

If you didn’t catch “RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!” at the Flamingo before it, like every other show on the Strip, was shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic, at least you can get a taste of what all the fuss was about.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,” a six-part docuseries, will debut at 8 p.m. Aug. 21 on VH1.

The series will focus on longtime Las Vegas drag performer Derrick Barry, along with Yvie Oddly, Asia O’Hara, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

Cameras follow the cast members as they prepared for the January opening of the stage show.

“The series gives fans a deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience,” VH1 representatives said in a release.

An extended look at “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” will debut during the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” finale airing at 8 p.m. Friday on VH1.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.