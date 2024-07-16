Shaq hosts new ABC game show from Las Vegas with $1M prize

Minnie Driver dishes on ‘one of the most fun things I’ve ever done’

Shaquille O'Neal and Gina Rodriguez test contestants knowledge on 13 true-or-false trivia questions on the game show "Lucky 13." (Disney/Ronda Churchill)

Shaquille O'Neal and Gina Rodriguez test contestants knowledge on 13 true-or-false trivia questions on the game show "Lucky 13." (Disney/Ronda Churchill)

Shaquille O'Neal and Gina Rodriguez test contestants knowledge on 13 true-or-false trivia questions on the game show "Lucky 13." (Disney/Ronda Churchill)

Viewers will have no trouble telling where ABC’s newest game show originated.

“From Worre Studios in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world,” an announcer intones over a montage of the Strip during the opening seconds of “Lucky 13.” The game show, co-hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez, debuts at 9 p.m. Thursday.

“There are just 13 true-or-false questions,” explains Rodriguez, the Golden Globe-winning “Jane the Virgin” actress. “But to win life-changing money, they don’t need to know all the answers. They just need to know what they know and know what they don’t know.”

Well, OK then.

After responding to the 13 questions, contestants must guess how many they answered correctly in order to win up to $1 million.

Samples include “The first star of ‘The Bachelor’ is now older than the star of ‘The Golden Bachelor’” and “Pete Davidson was briefly married to Ariana Grande.”

Worre Studios, where “Lucky 13” was recorded, is a 25,000-square-foot studio space in the southwest valley.

The game show marks O’Neal’s latest Las Vegas-based TV venture. In 2020, his TNT series “Shaq Life” followed the NBA great as he prepared to perform his first two-hour DJ set at Encore Beach Club. Two years earlier, “Big Chicken Shaq” on Facebook Watch chronicled the opening of his first restaurant in Las Vegas.

Those viewers who stick around through the closing credits will notice another local mention: “Producers wish to acknowledge Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on X.