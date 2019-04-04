‘Shrill’ gives voice to Aidy Bryant’s charms

Aidy Bryant and Lolly Adefope in "Shrill." (Hulu)

Cheers to “Shrill” … for giving voice to Aidy Bryant’s charms. In Hulu’s adaptation of Lindy West’s memoir, the “Saturday Night Live” standout is a beautiful portrait of heartache, humor and chutzpah as a plus-size writer determined to become comfortable in her own skin.

Cheers to “The Passage” … for delivering a major future shock. The vampire thriller’s season finale boldly previewed a distant future where Virals ruled the food chain and Amy (Saniyya Sidney) was still hunting for the possibly infected Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). If Fox doesn’t renew this one, we’re gonna be out for blood too!

Jeers to “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” … for ignoring a Marvel-ous hero. Since Coulson (Clark Gregg) appears in the Brie Larson-led movie “Captain Marvel,” which is set in the mid-’90s, why has he never mentioned working with her to any of his colleagues on the ABC drama over the past five seasons? She’s kind of a big deal.

Jeers to Apple … for barely planting the seeds of its TV future. At the tech giant’s unveiling of its new streaming service, we heard a lot about Apple’s stars (Oprah! Aniston! Momoa!) but saw nothing of its actual programs. Nor was there an official launch date. How are we supposed to set an alarm on our iPhones so we can watch these things on our iPads?!