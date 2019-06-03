Spoiler alert: Does James Holzhauer lose in ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight?

Spoiler alert, “Jeopardy!” fans. James Holzhauer may not be invincible after all.

“Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer listens to a question from the audience during a seminar at the International Conference on Gambling and Risk Taking on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

We can no longer have nice things.

Two weeks after the “Game of Thrones” finale reignited debate over spoiler protocol and the proper interval before discussing how things come to an end, the New York Post published a story divulging the outcome of Monday’s historic “Jeopardy!” episode — a full day before it aired.

BREAKING: Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer loses on Monday’s episode: pic.twitter.com/yqRqdl2zp0 — Random Intel (@TheRandomIntel) June 2, 2019

“Reporting” on leaked footage of Final Jeopardy that had been circulating online, the tabloid didn’t invoke a warning or even give the story an ambiguous headline.

On Sunday evening, typing “Holzhauer” into a search engine, as viewers have been doing for the better part of two months, returned the following: “Viral ‘Jeopardy!’ clip appears to show James Holzhauer’s defeat.”

With the Las Vegas-based sports bettor having ended Friday’s episode less than $60,000 shy of Ken Jennings’ all-time “Jeopardy!” streak of $2,522,700, Monday looked to be the day the 15-year-old record would fall.

Then he ran into Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher.

Holzhauer trailed her by $3,200 — $26,600 to $23,400 — going into Final Jeopardy. The man known for bringing his bold sports gambling style to the show bet just $1,399.

After reading Holzhauer’s correct response — “Who is Kit Marlowe?” to the answer about whose premature death the line “A great reckoning in a little room” in “As You Like It” refers — Alex Trebek seem surprised when the number was revealed. “His wager? A modest one for the first time,” the host announced.

When Boettcher also had the right question, Holzhauer’s fate was sealed. There was no way he could catch her. He walked over to high-five her while her total — $46,801 — was being announced.