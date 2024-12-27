61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
TV

Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at 78

Greg Gumbel, left, watches as Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun talks to Butler head coach Bra ...
Greg Gumbel, left, watches as Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun talks to Butler head coach Brad Stevens, right, prior to taping a television interview for the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball championship game Sunday, April 3, 2011, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
More Stories
Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) smiles on the sideline after a sack of Atlanta Falc ...
How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars in Week 16
This undated photo shows David Murphey, star of the TV show "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. ...
‘90 Day Fiancé’ star dies in Las Vegas at age 66
UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) celebrates after scooping a fumble and scoring a touchdown ...
How to watch UNLV against Cal in the LA Bowl
Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) walk off the field aft ...
How to watch Raiders vs. Falcons on ‘Monday Night Football’
The Associated Press
December 27, 2024 - 3:02 pm
 

NEW YORK — Greg Gumbel, a longtime CBS sportscaster, has died from cancer, according to a statement from family released by CBS on Friday. He was 78.

“He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten,” his wife Marcy Gumbel and daughter Michelle Gumbel said in a statement.

In March, Gumbel missed his first NCAA Tournament since 1997 due to what he said at the time were family health issues. Gumbel was the studio host for CBS since returning to the network from NBC in 1998. Gumbel signed an extension with CBS last year that allowed him to continue hosting college basketball while stepping back from NFL announcing duties.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This undated photo shows David Murphey, star of the TV show "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. ...
‘90 Day Fiancé’ star dies in Las Vegas at age 66
By Devon Forward AMG-Parade

David Murphey, one of the stars of the reality TV series “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” died at his Las Vegas home at age 66, his family said.

Amy Adams attends the Academy Women's Luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at the Academy Museum ...
Amy Adams welcomes chance to go ‘feral’ in latest role
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I read the script and thought, ‘Oh, I get it.’ There was something so relatable about her views on motherhood,” the six-time Oscar nominee says.

MORE STORIES