Starbucks cup left in scene of ‘Game of Thrones’ — VIDEO

From the Louvre in Paris to the super-secret CIA headquarters, it seems that coffee connoisseurs can grab a cup of Starbucks coffee almost anywhere in the world nowadays.

A few eagle-eyed “Game of Thrones” viewers noticed on Sunday night that the same is true for those who survived the Battle of Winterfell.

According to Vulture, in the fourth episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones” a rogue Starbucks coffee cup is seen at 17:39 during a scene with Dany, Jon, Tormund and others. The cup appears to sit off to the side of Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen.

Of course, Twitter users had a field day once the Starbucks cup was pointed out.

Seeing a Starbucks cup in game of thrones really frustrates me. In the books Westeros only has Peet’s coffee, while Starbucks can only be found in eastern parts of Essos and- — Shayne Topp (@supershayne) May 6, 2019

Everyone getting mad there was a @Starbucks cup in Westeros. Nobody acknowledging that It’s cold in the north and sometimes you just need a hot white chocolate mocha with extra whip. — RaceCarr (@RaceCarr_) May 6, 2019

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/90Li696AmM — Allison Minick (@Allison_Minick) May 6, 2019

I found where she got the Starbucks cup from #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/46XztK2QjV — John Beck (@johnbeck_) May 6, 2019

LOL I saw the Starbucks cup at Winterfell. Giant’s milk latte extra hot for Dany! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1h7aIwGLbR — ΛRLO (@ArloCordova) May 6, 2019

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019

