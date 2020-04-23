83°F
Stephen Colbert joins Jimmy Kimmel in roasting Carolyn Goodman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2020 - 11:26 am
 

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman wasn’t just a punching bag for Clark High grad Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday.

Kimmel’s late-night rival Stephen Colbert dedicated a segment of that night’s monologue on CBS’ “The Late Show” to Goodman and her off-the-rails interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“Anderson tried to talk some sense into the mayor, but she proved remarkably ‘sense-resistant,’ ” Colbert said.

After showing the clip of Cooper telling Goodman, “Wow, OK, that’s really ignorant,” Colbert added, “Wow, he just called his guest ignorant. And he works with Rick Santorum!”

When asked if she would go back into the casinos she wants reopened, Goodman told Cooper, “First of all, I don’t gamble.” “Sure,” Colbert replied. “Not with YOUR life.”

Among the more viral moments of the interview was Cooper telling Goodman, “That makes no sense.” “Well,” Colbert joked, “neither does trying to rebuild Venice in the middle of a desert, but Vegas did it, baby!”

On the sillier side, Colbert said, “There’s no telling which casino is most at risk, but my money’s on Sneezers Palace.”

Kimmel got the ball rolling Wednesday morning on Twitter while the CNN interview was unfolding. “The @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman should resign before lunch arrives today. She is an embarrassment to my hometown,” he tweeted.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” he continued his mockery of Goodman, comparing her to “that dizzy neighbor you try to pretend you don’t see when you’re pulling into the garage.”

“Somehow, Las Vegas elected every lady you’ve ever seen at a ‘Baywatch’ slot machine to be their mayor,” he added.

“Let’s put it this way,” Kimmel joked, “R. Kelly was watching this interview and said, ‘This woman is nuts!’ ”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

