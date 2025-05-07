Storm Area 51 documentary is coming to Netflix

The meme that led to Alienstock and turned the tiny town of Rachel upside down in 2019 will be the focus of an episode of the docuseries “Trainwreck.”

Scott Samford of Hollywood as an alien juggling mime entertains the security personnel at the back gate of Area 51 during the Alienstock festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A notorious Southern Nevada event is being held up alongside such legendary debacles as Balloon Boy and the so-called “poop cruise.”

Storm Area 51, the meme heard ’round the world, is part of the upcoming docuseries “Trainwreck.” According to Netflix, episodes will focus “on some of the wildest and most bizarre events ever to blow up in mainstream media.”

For those of you blissfully unaware, Matty Roberts, a bored college student in Bakersfield, California, joked on Facebook: “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”

That was on June 27, 2019. Within three weeks, the meme had spiraled out of hand to the point that the Air Force had to issue a statement reminding the world that the secretive site is an active military base and is protected as such.

Roberts’ suggested meeting place for the Sept. 20 “raid” was in Amargosa Valley in Nye County. Somehow, the Little A’Le’Inn, the only commercial establishment in tiny Rachel, became the site of a meetup and festival known as Alienstock. No one knew whether to expect a couple of dozen people or the more than 2 million Facebook users who pledged to attend.

“Featuring an epic ensemble cast of meme lords, military commanders, UFO hunters, sexy aliens and YouTubers,” a Netflix release reads, “this is the ultimate story of the internet bursting into the real world.”

“Trainwreck: Storm Area 51” will be released July 29.