Streaming deals save dollars, offer viewing options while stuck inside

Most every streaming service — including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime — will give you a free trial, ranging from seven to 30 days, during which you’ll have to cancel to avoid being charged.

The services below, though, are extending special deals while you’re homebound because of the coronavirus.

Just be sure to read the fine print when you sign up so you aren’t charged for the next full-price month.

Sling TV

One of the pioneers in the cord-cutting game, Sling TV is offering some of its channels, along with what it says are thousands of shows and movies, for free as part of its “Stay in & Sling” campaign. These channels don’t require a paid account or credit card information to begin watching. (watch.sling.com)

Showtime

The premium channel is offering a free 30-day trial to new customers. You’ll definitely need to cancel this one before the end of the trial to avoid being charged $10.99 a month. (www.showtime.com)

Sundance Now

The home of true crime, thrillers and dramatic series from around the world has extended its free trial from seven to 30 days with the promo code SUNDANCENOW30. It’s also running a special rate of 99 cents a month for the first three months for new subscribers. (www.sundancenow.com)

Acorn TV

The service, which specializes in British, Canadian and Australian content, has extended its seven-day free trial to 30 days for new subscribers. Use the promo code FREE30. (acorn.tv)

Shudder

Like others on this list, the horror and thriller service has extended its seven-day free trial to 30 days. Use the promo code SHUTIN. (www.shudder.com)

Film Movement Plus

In addition to a 30-day free trial, this supplier of independent, arthouse and world cinema is offering half off the next month’s subscription with the code PLUS50. (www.filmmovementplus.com)

