Success and strength prepare Viola Davis for new ‘First Lady’ role

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in The First Lady, “101”. (Jackson Lee Davis/Showtime).

Story Walker as Young Malia Obama, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Jordyn McIntosh as Young Sasha Obama and Evan Parke as Agent Allen in The First Lady, "101". (Jackson Lee Davis/Showtime).

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in "The First Lady." (Jackson Lee Davis/Showtime).

Her home office in Toluca Lake, California, has what they call serious “hardware.” There is a gleaming Oscar, a sparkling Emmy and a serious BAFTA on those shelves. Her husband arranges what goes where.

The wins are never lost on actress Viola Davis, 56. Almost 30 years ago, she was starting with a nondescript role called “woman” on “NYPD Blue.”

Has success made her a stronger person and a better actor?

“Maybe a little bit,” Davis says in a Zoom call. “My past has made me a stronger person, as has turning 50 and being a mother and a wife. Life has made me a stronger person.

“I understand failure. And I understand that life doesn’t end at failure. Failing has given me a great strength,” she says with a smile before adding, “You know, bring it on!”

Davis does just that in the much-awaited Showtime series “The First Lady” debuting April 17. The show is set in the East Wing of the White House, where history is made and the world changes because of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first women. Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer portrays Betty Ford, and Davis is Michelle Obama.

The series also stars O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt and Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford.

When she’s not working, Davis is with her husband, actor Julius Tennon, and their 11-year-old daughter, Genesis.

An entitled life? Please. “We shop Target and maybe, if I’m feeling really good, Nordstrom Rack,” Davis says with a laugh.

Review-Journal: You met Michelle Obama and received her blessing. Yet you’ve said it was terrifying just thinking of playing her.

Viola Davis: It was just so specific and I had the insurmountable task because everyone knows who Michelle Obama is and everybody has claimed ownership of her. There is nothing about her that they want changed. Also, a lot of times, when you approach a character, you want their messes. With Michelle Obama, there is none.

What did you study about the former first lady?

Everything — including exactly how she uses her mouth to how she touches her pearls. That’s how I had to touch my pearls. I was absolutely terrified. I think I listened to her podcast probably over 100 times and I still felt terrified. It keeps you up at night. You don’t want to insult the person you’re playing.

What was your greatest challenge?

As much as we feel like we know Michelle Obama – and I did everything I possibly could to research – it’s still those private moments that require some level of creative decision-making. I don’t know how she lays in bed with Barack. I don’t know how she would discipline her children. There’s small minutia that I can take creative license with and I hope I’m not insulting her with it. That’s the work. It’s what you have to navigate as an artist.

Did you ask Michelle Obama for any advice?

Absolutely not. She’s everything. I love her beyond love. But she would never give advice because she has too much respect for people in whatever field they study.

Let’s talk about race in Hollywood. Do you see any improvement for actors of color?

People still don’t know how to discuss race. It feels like an indictment. Harriett Tubman said, “I’m always trying to get to that line but I don’t know how.” There is a line. There is a difference when it comes to actors of color in this business. I’m blessed in my career, but there is a shortlist of actresses of color who have won an Emmy. It has to be acknowledged.

What was the victory in How To Get Away With Murder?

My character, Annalise Keating, was not written specifically for a black woman. I made her black because I’m black. What needs to happen in the writing when you put pen to paper you got to let your imagination fly with these roles. The sky is the limit in how you can portray a human being.

What do you do with your slew of awards?

My husband takes care of the trophies. He keeps them in our office.

You’ve been married to Tennon for almost 20 years. What is the secret?

That’s a God question. Lord knows what I did to deserve him walking into my life. I just know works. It’s a great friendship for starters. Even more important is that when I’m down he’s up. When he’s down, I’m up. We can always throw each other a rope. The other key is respect on the greatest level. It’s wanting the best for him as well as him wanting the best for me. That’s the truest definition of love.

How important was it for you to start JuVee Productions?

Very important. Stories never end. My story doesn’t end here, which is why my husband and I started a production company. There is so much work that needs to be done with actors of color. So many narratives need to be told and seen on the screen. I know it doesn’t end here with me.

What do you look for now in a role?

I like the big biographies, but I also cling to the stories about the regular people on their daily journeys, which feel universal and inclusive to me.

Finally … what is your idea of a great Sunday?

I’m present. I’m home. The day starts with church and that meal after church with family and friends just sitting around the table and enjoying each other. I like when the house is full. Grab a glass of wine. Stay and talk. I look across the room and see my daughter and husband. The day ends with everyone going home and then my husband and I enjoy the Jacuzzi, which is one of my favorite possessions on earth.