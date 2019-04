James Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, is shown after Tuesday's episode of "Jeopardy" when he became only the second person in the show’s history to earn more than $1 million in regular-season (non-tournament) play when his 14th win brought his total winnings to $1,061,554. ( Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

Las Vegan James Holzhauer. (Jeopardy Facebook)

Think you know the “Jeopardy!” answers that James Holzhauer missed?

The 34-year-old Las Vegas sports bettor has already surpassed $1 million in winnings on the game show.

Here are 15 questions Holzhauer has buzzed in on and answered incorrectly. See if you know the answers:

“Jeopardy!” airs weekdays at 7 p.m. on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.