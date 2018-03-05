Technical issues disrupt Oscars show for some Las Vegas viewers

Some viewers hoping to tune into the Academy Awards in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday night were met with “technical difficulties” in the middle of the awards, according to KTNV Channel 13, the local ABC affiliate.
“We’re aware that Channel 13 is experiencing technical difficulties,” KTNV Action News tweeted at 8:17 p.m. “Our engineers are working on fixing the issue as soon as possible.”
At 10:42 p.m., KTNV tweeted again: “The signal has been restored for those that previously couldn’t watch Channel 13. We thank you for your patience and apologize for the inconvenience.”
But it was too late for the Academy Awards, and people had already taken to Twitter to express their frustrations with missing out on the awards — and demanding the station rerun the show from the point where it left them in the dark.
Laura Packard tweeted that the signal cut out, leaving her looking at a dark screen with the ABC logo in the corner.
“What happened??” She asked in part of her tweet.
Viewer Danny Austin also weighed in: “I rarely complain about companies on Twitter, but unbelievable that KTNV cut out during the Oscars in Memoriam segment (never came back) and continue to tweet through as if thousands of customers aren’t missing out,” he tweeted.
Another user mentioned the TV station, saying, “Dude black screen for an hour? Really? Engineers stop playing with yourselves and rerun the program.”
Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.
