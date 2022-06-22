94°F
Tune in to ‘MasterChef: Back to Win’ for a big scoop of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2022 - 12:33 pm
 
MasterChef guest star Shaun O’Neale in the “Winners Mystery Box - Spirit of Vegas” compet ...
MasterChef guest star Shaun O’Neale in the “Winners Mystery Box - Spirit of Vegas” competition airing June 22 8 p.m, on FOX. (FOX)
Tune in to “MasterChef: Back to Win” on Fox on Wednesday night for a whole lot of Sin City food stylings.

Noted celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich will give mystery boxes to contestants, each featuring a specific spirit that must be highlighted in each dish.

The celebrity chefs will be assisted by Las Vegas’ own Shaun O’Neale; he notably won Season 7 of the prime-time series.

Beyond the boozy aspect — very Vegas but not for everyone — the kitchen itself gives a shoutout to the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

“MasterChef: Back to Win” airs at 8 p.m.

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.

