Tune in to ‘MasterChef: Back to Win’ for a big scoop of Las Vegas

Tune in to “MasterChef: Back to Win” on Fox on Wednesday night for a whole lot of Sin City food stylings.

Noted celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich will give mystery boxes to contestants, each featuring a specific spirit that must be highlighted in each dish.

The celebrity chefs will be assisted by Las Vegas’ own Shaun O’Neale; he notably won Season 7 of the prime-time series.

Beyond the boozy aspect — very Vegas but not for everyone — the kitchen itself gives a shoutout to the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

“MasterChef: Back to Win” airs at 8 p.m.

