TV best bets for the week of April 12

NTVB Media
April 8, 2020 - 10:44 am
 

Sunday, April 12

“Biography: Dolly”

A&E, 8 p.m.

This two-hour documentary traces Dolly Parton’s extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty and early days in Nashville to her multiple hit songs and recent 50th anniversary celebration at the Grand Ole Opry. Reflecting on the acute social commentary and personal stories within her lyrics, the documentary features exclusive interviews with Parton herself as well as Lily Tomlin, Chris Stapleton, Jane Fonda, Kylie Minogue and other friends and fellow musicians as they reflect on one of music’s most beloved stars.

“Killing Eve”

AMC & BBC America, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The hit drama following British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is back. As Season 3, Villanelle thinks Eve is dead, and Eve thinks she’s safely hidden in plain sight from Villanelle. When a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course, the journey back to each other will dearly cost them. (“Killing Eve” has already been renewed for Season 4.)

“Run”

HBO, 10:35 p.m.

New series

Merritt Wever (“Godless,” “Nurse Jackie”) and Domhnall Gleeson (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”) star in this romantic-comedic thriller. The series follows Ruby Richardson (Wever), who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with a college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), with whom she made a pact 17 years earlier that if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in New York and travel across America together.

Monday, April 13

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart”

ABC, 8 p.m.

New series

Twenty singles attempt to fall in love through music, performing popular songs in front of judges, to prove their devotion to each other and eventually become the last couple standing.

“The Baker and the Beauty”

ABC, 10 p.m.

New series

Baker Daniel (Victor Rasuk) meets beautiful actress Noa (Nathalie Kelley) on a night out, and both of their lives are changed forever.

“Songland”

NBC, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 2 of this series will again offer an authentic peek into the creative process of songwriting as undiscovered songwriters get the chance to pitch their original creations to top recording artists and a panel of the most sought-after music producers in the hopes of creating the recording artists’ next hit songs. The season opens with Lady Antebellum as the guest recording artist for the episode.

Tuesday, April 14

“New Amsterdam”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Season finale

When multiple patients throughout the hospital begin to show similar, alarming symptoms, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) scramble to figure out the root of the issue. Iggy (Tyler Labine) tries to create peace for a divorced couple in a dangerous situation, and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) experiences a flirtatious encounter. Meanwhile, Max (Ryan Eggold) meets a child with a rare muscular disease and desperately tries to get him into the only clinical trial in the country that could extend his life.

“Deadliest Catch: Bloodline”

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

In this spinoff of Discovery’s hit reality series “Deadliest Catch,” Capt. Josh Harris, Alaskan legacy fisherman and son of Bering Sea legend Phil Harris, forges his own path on the high seas. The discovery of mysterious Hawaiian fishing charts scribbled in Capt. Phil’s handwriting, notes and statistics prompts Josh to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime quest in Hawaii to learn about the time his late father spent fishing there decades ago.

“The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch”

History, 10 p.m.

For decades, Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch has had a reputation for paranormal phenomena and UFO sightings. Tuesday, the team investigating these strange occurrences manages to capture two possible flying saucers on camera. Let’s hope they all remembered to wear their tinfoil hats!

Wednesday, April 15

“The Innocence Files”

Netflix

New series

This series shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. Over nine episodes, these stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system.

“Lego Masters”

Fox, 9 p.m.

Season finale

Which brick-building duo will win the title of Lego Masters? Find out as Will Arnett hosts the Season 1 finale.

“What We Do in the Shadows”

FX, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The comedy about centuries-old vampires living together in present-day Staten Island is back for Season 2, presenting a new world of challenges and changes for Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillen). Guest stars in the new season include Haley Joel Osment and Mark Hamill.

Thursday, April 16

“In the Dark”

The CW, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is on the mend from her terrifying encounter with Dean (Rich Sommer), but Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) visit spurs her into action. Murphy, Jess (Brooke Markham) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) must act quickly to devise a plan that will keep them out of Nia’s crosshairs and, possibly, save Guiding Hope in the process.

“Copycat Killers”

Reelz, 9 p.m.

A true crime based on a fake one: Vengeful brothers Mark and James Baigent pick up some killer strategies from “CSI” — like removing evidence with sticky tape — to cover up the 2006 murder of their half brother, Andrew.

“Metropolis”

TCM, 8 p.m.

This evening is the start of a weekend on TCM called “The TCM Classic Film Festival — The Home Version.” Thursday through late Sunday, the network will air a range of iconic films that have been screened at the TCM Classic Film Festival over the years. One of Thursday’s highlights is Fritz Lang’s 1927 silent sci-fi masterpiece “Metropolis.” With groundbreaking visual effects that are still stunning after nearly a century, the influential film is set in 2027 in the titular city where wealthy businesspeople rule over an underground-dwelling working class.

Friday, April 17

“Bosch”

Amazon Prime

After a physicist is executed and the radioactive material he had with him goes missing, Detective Harry Bosch finds himself at the center of a complex murder case, a messy federal investigation and catastrophic threat to Los Angeles in the sixth season of this crime drama.

“Sergio”

Netflix

Wagner Moura (“Narcos”) and Ana de Armas (“Knives Out,” “No Time to Die”) headline this sweeping drama inspired by a true story and set during the chaotic aftermath of the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Moura plays a U.N. diplomat whose plan to transition from work in unstable regions to a quieter life with the woman he loves is upended when he is trapped after a bomb blast in Baghdad.

“Strike Back”

Cinemax, 10 p.m.

Series finale

After seven seasons airing in the U.S., three cast overhauls and a canceled cancellation, the rock-’em, sock-’em ride of British-led covert-ops team Section 20 ends Friday. They’ve been put through the wringer and lost two of their own; now Coltrane (Jamie Bamber), Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson) and Novin (Alin Sumarwata) “are battered and beaten,” says exec producer Jack Lothian, “but they’re not going down without a fight.” As the army vets take the offensive against Albanian crime boss Arianna Demachi (Ivana Milicevic), fans can expect bigger-than-ever “helicopter chases, boats, horses, prison breaks, heists, casino fights and shootouts,” Lothian says.

Saturday, April 18

“One World: Together at Home”

8 p.m., various networks and online platforms

Late-night talk-show rivals Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will team up to host this two-hour special saluting those on the front lines in the global fight against COVID-19. Curated by Park MGM headliner Lady Gaga, it will include appearances by Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, Kerry Washington, Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Billie Eilish and Maluma.

“Paranormal 911”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The series relating encounters that emergency responders have had with the paranormal returns for a new season. In the premiere, a police officer faces a terrifying entity while investigating a home invasion; a tortured apparition wreaks havoc on a top-secret government site; and paramedics are brutally attacked by an unseen force at an asylum.

“Jungle Animal Rescue”

Nat Geo Wild, 10 p.m.

New series

A land of elephants, tigers, leopards, bears and other animals, India is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. But it’s also home to 1.3 billion human beings who increasingly compete with these creatures for living space. This series follows a dedicated team of conservationists and vets working to rescue animals in distress and find a way for the country’s people and wildlife to coexist in harmony.

TV best bets for the week of April 5
NTVB Media

This week's top choices include "ACM Presents: Our Country," a two-hour special featuring at-home performances by some of country music's biggest stars.