TV best bets for the week of April 14

Lena Headey in "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Titus Welliver as homicide detective Harry Bosch in Bosch (Amazon)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)

Sunday, April 14

“God Friended Me”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Season finale

In the Season 1 finale episode, “Que Sera Sera,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall), Cara (Violett Beane) and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) finally come face to face with the elusive Henry Chase (guest star Derek Luke).

“Game of Thrones”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

It’s been over a year-and-a-half wait, but Sunday marks the beginning of the end of HBO’s juggernaut. The final eighth season will run for six episodes.

“Les Miserables”

PBS, 9 p.m.

New series

Dominic West plays Jean Valjean, the most famous fugitive in literature, alongside David Oyelowo as Valjean’s obsessively relentless pursuer, Javert, in this gritty and dramatic (and nonmusical) six-part adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic 1862 novel. The incredible cast also includes Lily Collins, Ellie Bamber, Olivia Colman, David Bradley and Derek Jacobi in a story that spans from the 1815 Battle of Waterloo to the 1832 Paris Uprising as it tells of Valjean’s efforts toward redemption and Javert’s constant efforts to bring him to justice.

Monday, April 15

“No Good Nick”

Netflix

New series

Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin star in this dramedy about 13-year-old Nicole, aka “Nick” (Siena Agudong), who infiltrates a family with the intent of getting revenge on them for unknowingly ruining her life. As she gets to know the family, however, she finds compassion for them and begins to wrestle with whether she can go through with her plan.

“Jesus: His Life”

History, 8 p.m.

Series finale

Mary Magdalene is among Jesus’ best-known female followers, and she witnesses the torment of his crucifixion at the foot of the cross. But her faith is rewarded when she is the first to witness the seemingly unbelievable: Jesus’ resurrection. A simple fisherman, Peter was Jesus’ most devoted disciple, his “rock.” But when a frightened Peter disavows Jesus three times during Jesus’ arrest, Peter despairs. The resurrected Jesus appears to Peter and restores him by commanding him to spread his gospel, and Peter takes on that mission.

“Duff Takes the Cake”

Food Network, 10 p.m.

New series

Duff Goldman and his team of decorators, designers and builders work around the clock to make epic, show-stopping cakes for milestone events and parties for their social media followers. The team is then challenged with delivering these extra-special creations to a variety of venues and locations both on time and intact.

Tuesday, April 16

“The Big Interview”

AXS TV, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The celebrity sit-down interview series, hosted by veteran journalist Dan Rather, returns for its seventh season. The new season puts the spotlight on a roster of superstars from across the entertainment spectrum, kicking off with former Journey singer Steve Perry, who talks about his decision to leave the band at the peak of its success, among other topics.

“Bless This Mess”

ABC, 9:30 p.m.

New series

This new single-camera comedy from series star Lake Bell and “New Girl” creator Elizabeth Meriwether follows newlyweds Rio and Mike (Bell and Dax Shepard) as they make the impulsive decision to leave New York City for a life as farmers in rural Nebraska. Surrounded by a dilapidated farmhouse, quirky neighbors and the realization that farming can’t be learned on YouTube, these millennials discover that living the simple life will be anything but easy. The series also stars Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, David Koechner, Lennon Parham and JT Neal.

“The Rookie”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Season finale

As the rookies prepare for a big exam to see who moves on to the next stage of training, Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Officer Bishop (Afton Williamson) are called to the scene of a murder and learn that the victim may be tied to a potential terrorist attack on Los Angeles.

Wednesday, April 17

“The Amazing Race”

CBS, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

It’s a reality crossover event as former contestants on “The Amazing Race,” “Survivor” and “Big Brother” are pitted against one another for the series’ 31st season.

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce”

Netflix

Homecoming presents an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities. Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.

“Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World”

PBS, 10 p.m.

New series

With the stories of six iconic objects that modern people take for granted, see how science, invention and technology built on one another to change everything. Episode 1, “The Telescope,” introduces the brilliant minds throughout history, from Galileo to Edwin Hubble, who are responsible for creating the telescope. Today, their inventions allow humanity to reach the furthest limits of seeing — 13 billion light-years out.

Thursday, April 18

“Life in Pieces”

CBS, 8:30 p.m.

Season premiere

Life in Pieces Season 4 debuts with two new episodes tonight (with an episode of Mom in-between), then moves to its regular time slot next Thursday. This season, the Short family welcomes a few new family members and weathers an unexpected health crisis, plus some long-hidden secrets are revealed in an unexpected way.

“Sex for Sale: The Untold Story”

A&E, 9 p.m.

This unfiltered look at the secrets, rules and specialties of the sex industry takes viewers on a revealing journey through immersive, character-driven portraits. These entrepreneurs explain how they made a living by using the internet to sell sex, intimacy and companionship.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Holt (Andre Braugher) and Jake (Andy Samberg) investigate a case at Kevin’s (Marc Evan Jackson) university. Back at the precinct, Terry (Terry Crews) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) take the squad out for lunch.

Friday, April 19

“Bosch”

Amazon Prime

Season premiere

In Season 5 of the noir drama, homicide detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) finds himself seeking the truth on two fronts: New information in an old case incriminates Bosch as having planted evidence, and a murder at a Hollywood pharmacy exposes a sophisticated opioid pill mill.

“Someone Great”

Netflix

Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than attempt a long-distance relationship, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers her best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City.

“I Love Lucy: Funny Money Special”

CBS, 8 p.m.

This one-hour special features two back-to-back colorized episodes of the classic “I Love Lucy” series. In “The Million-Dollar Idea” Lucy (Lucille Ball) and Ethel (Vivian Vance) attempt to get rich quick by bottling Lucy’s homemade salad dressing. Then in “Bonus Bucks,” it’s the Ricardos vs. the Mertzes when both couples claim ownership of a dollar bill worth $300 in a contest.

Saturday, April 20

“Restaurant: Impossible”

Food Network, 8 p.m.

Robert’s back! Turning around a failing restaurant is a daunting challenge under the best of circumstances. Attempting to do it in just two days with only $10,000 may be impossible. But chef Robert Irvine is ready to take on the challenge. He’ll use a little MacGyver and a lot of muscle to rescue these desperate places from complete collapse. Can one man, in two days, turn the tide of a failing restaurant and pave the road to a successful future?

“I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

This heartbreaking film is based on the true story of author and motivational speaker Regina Louise, who, by the age of 18, had been shuttled between 30 foster homes and psychiatric facilities. Although the experience could have broken her spirit, it didn’t. In the film, Regina (played by newcomer Angela Fairley, a foster child herself) forges a bond with Jeanne (Ginnifer Goodwin), who tries to adopt her. After the adoption is denied because they are of different races, the two women fight to defeat the corrupt system and become a family.

“My Mom’s Letter From Heaven”

Lifetime, 10 p.m.

Barry Watson stars as a single father who has a fractious relationship with his rebellious teenage daughter. When a lost letter written to the daughter from her dying mother is miraculously found, everything starts to turn around. Cindy Busby, Karen Holness, Jaime M. Callica and Jordyn Ashely Olson also star in this film that is inspired by a true story.