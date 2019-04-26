MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
TV

TV best bets for the week of April 28

April 26, 2019 - 10:34 am
 

Sunday, April 28

“The Red Line”

CBS, 8 p.m.

New series

This eight-episode event series follows three very different Chicago families as they journey toward hope and healing after the fatal shooting of an innocent African American doctor by a white police officer connects them all. Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Noel Fisher, Howard Charles, Aliyah Royale and Michael Patrick Thornton lead an incredible cast in this drama from executive producers Greg Berlanti (The CW’s “Arrowverse”) and Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay (“13th”).

“Deep State”

Epix, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 2 delves further into the murky and political world of the deep state. Having failed in the Middle East, the shadowy powers now turn their attention to sub-Saharan Africa and the scramble to plunder its natural resources — the first dirty war over clean energy. The season also promises origin stories for some of the characters introduced in Season 1. Walton Goggins (“Justified,” “Vice Principals”) joins the cast as Nathan Miller, an ex-CIA operative brought in as a fixer for the deep state.

“United States of America With W. Kamau Bell”

CNN, 10 p.m.

Sociopolitical comedian Bell returns for a fourth season of visiting communities across the country in an effort to understand the unique challenges they face. In the opener, he heads to Dallas to learn about the business of megachurches.

Monday, April 29

“The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story”

ABC, 8 p.m.

This two-hour special shares the amazing journey of Queen and Adam Lambert’s pairing, which officially began in 2012. Their paths intersected when Lambert first performed with the band, singing “We Are the Champions,” as a Season 8 finalist on “American Idol,” an opportunity that led to his current role as lead singer of Queen + Adam Lambert. This documentary combines rare footage with interviews with Lambert, his parents, Queen founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor, “Idol” judge Simon Cowell, “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” Rami Malek and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

“Nature: American Spring Live”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Witness the change of seasons in real time. In iconic locations with varied ecosystems, a diverse group of researchers and citizen scientists investigate how a wide range of organisms responds to the coming of spring.

“Vanderpump Rules”

Bravo, 9 p.m.

In the Season 7 finale, Jax and Brittany celebrate their engagement at an elaborate fairy-tale-themed party, even as Brittany’s father expresses doubts about his future son-in-law. Ariana confronts Lisa Vanderpump about not respecting Tom and Tom as business partners, while Brittany must inform Lala that she’s excluded from her wedding party.

Tuesday, April 30

“On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us”

HBO, 8 p.m.

This six-part docuseries premieres Tuesday with back-to-back episodes and airs over three consecutive nights. The series follows the members of the sketch-comedy troupe Asperger’s Are Us as they embark on a cross-country tour. The four members of the comedy team met over a decade ago while attending a camp for kids with autism, and live their lives unapologetically, with the goals of making people laugh and shattering misconceptions about life as “Aspies.”

The 100: “Sanctum”

The CW, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Still reeling after receiving Monty’s (Christopher Larkin) message, a small group goes down to explore the mysterious new planet. Back on the Mothership, several members of Wonkru face the consequences of their decisions.

“Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole”

A&E, 10 p.m.

New series

This raw eight-part original docuseries tells the stories of eight convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms without parole who are now seeking resentencing. While some may be resentenced to life, others could be immediately released or given a new sentence that makes them eligible for parole. The first episode profiles 14-year-old Aaron, who shot his neighbor, 14-year-old Alana, in her home in Harlem, Georgia. Aaron was sentenced to life without parole at 15, but now 21, he is appealing his sentence.

Wednesday, May 1

“Knock Down the House”

Netflix

This documentary follows the efforts of candidates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush and Paula Jean Swearengin on their respective campaign trails during the historic 2018 midterm elections. The film won the Audience Award: U.S. Documentary and the Festival Favorite Award at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

2019 Billboard Music Awards

NBC, 8 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson is back to host this three-hour telecast of the annual music awards ceremony. Cardi B leads the way with 21 nominations.

“Best Room Wins”

Bravo, 10 p.m.

New series

Hosted by interior designer and Trading Spaces alum Genevieve Gorder, each episode challenges two top interior designers to create luxury looks for less for couples in desperate need of a room makeover. The winning designer will be featured in a spread on ElleDecor.com.

Thursday, May 2

“Grey’s Anatomy”

ABC, 8 p.m.

In Part 1 of a crossover event with “Station 19,” Maggie treats one of Station 19’s own, and Jo learns a hard lesson. Meanwhile, when working with a family seeking asylum, Meredith makes a call that could jeopardize her career.

The Big Bang Theory: “The Plagiarism Schism”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) try to take the high road in their quest for the Nobel Prize when they learn of a misdeed from Pemberton’s (guest star Sean Astin) past in the new episode “The Plagiarism Schism.”

“iZombie”

The CW, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

While investigating a murder case with no body and no brain to eat, the only evidence Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) have to work with is a grainy video and a little bit of blood found at the crime scene. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is up to his old tricks.

2019 Miss USA

Fox, 8 p.m.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey return to host the 2019 Miss USA Competition broadcasting live from Reno. At the conclusion of the two-hour event — where women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia compete for the title — Miss USA 2018, Sarah Rose Summers, will crown her successor.

Friday, May 3

“Dead to Me”

Netflix

New series

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star in this dark comedy about a widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder and another woman who has suffered her own recent loss. The two women meet at a support group and become friends, despite their polar-opposite personalities.

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”

HBO, 8 p.m.

This documentary from director Erin Lee Carr explores the Larry Nassar sexual abuse story that rocked the sports world. The 90-minute film features interviews with gymnasts who made courageous efforts to reveal a dangerous system that prioritized winning over everything.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan: Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

PBS, 9 p.m.

An all-star lineup pays tribute to Emilio and Gloria Estefan, the 2019 recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The Estefans are the first married couple and the first musicians of Latino descent to receive the honor.

Saturday, May 4

Kentucky Derby

NBC, 11:30 a.m.

The 145th Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville for the start of horse racing’s Triple Crown season. NBC airs all the prerace pageantry, featuring lots of interviews with celebrities and analysis of their odd fashion choices.

“The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell”

Oxygen, 7 p.m.

This two-night, four-hour series presents the tragic case of Susan Cox Powell — a missing mom who dominated headlines nearly a decade ago — unveiling alarming new developments, scandalous never-before-seen videos and rare interviews with family members that offer a closer-than-ever look at one of the most shocking cases in recent memory.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Former “SNL” cast member Adam Sandler makes his highly anticipated return to Studio 8H for his hosting debut. He is joined by Shawn Mendes, making his second appearance as musical guest.

Entertainment Videos
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prime rib is carved tableside at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Las Vegas
Dave Simmons, executive chef of Lawry’s The Prime in Las Vegas, which plans special cuts for National Prime Rib Day, demonstrates the restaurant’s service from rolling tableside carving carts. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making gluten-free pizza at Good Pie in Las Vegas
Good Pie owner/pizzaiola Vincent Rotolo makes his gluten-free pizza.
Rockabilly fans enjoy Las Vegas weather poolside
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender runs Thursday, April 18th through Sunday, April 21st with a huge car show on Saturday featuring The Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers and The Coasters. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brownie sundae at VegeNation in Las Vegas is completely vegan
Donald Lemperle, chef/owner of VegeNation in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson, NV, makes his sundae with ice cream made with coconut and almond milks, a brownie made with coconut flour and oil and organic sugar and cacao, and fresh fruit. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taste of the Town: Henderson Booze District
Those who like to support local businesses and sample local products will find the best concentration in an unlikely spot: a Henderson industrial park.
Founder of Las Vegas theater talks about a favorite play
Ann Marie Pereth, founder of A Public Fit Theatre Company, speaks to the Review-Journal about which play she would see every day if only given one option. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N interactive exhibit
The new exhibit features original and recreated props and plenty of interactive features. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ice cream shop offers everything in the kitchen sink
Have you ever wanted to eat an ice cream sundae out of a kitchen sink? Who hasn't, right? At Sloan's, located inside the Venetian, you can do just that. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Maxie’s in Las Vegas puts eggs Benedict in a box
Chef David Mangual at Maxie’s in The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas makes his eggs Benedict in a brioche “box” layered with spinach, bacon and tomatoes and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caviar Twinkie Served at Stripsteak in Las Vegas
Stripsteak Executive Pastry Chef Vivian Chang and Chef Gerald Chin create a novel savory food item that looks like a familiar sweet treat at the restaurant in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
NAB attendees battle to qualify for Fortnite event
NAB is sponsoring an online video game event with Epic Games’ Fortnite allowing attendees to qualify to go head to head with top players. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arctic Shrimp Sandwich at Saga near Las Vegas
Chef Gert Kvalsund, a native of Norway, founded Saga Pastry + Sandwich in Henderson to give Scandinavians a taste of home. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk UNLVino
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk about the upcoming UNLVino vent. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christie Brinkley at Smith & Wollensky
Christie Brinkley, in town for her run in “Chicago” at the Venetian Theatre, paid a visit to the Grand Canal Shoppes’ still-under-construction Smith Wollensky on Monday for a ceremonial first toast at the bar. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas
2 artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside Kaos nightclub and dayclub
A look at new club at Palms.
CinemaCon Brings Theater Professionals To Caesars
CinemaCon is not just celebs, it's also a place where theater owners can browse the latest in seats, projectors and concessions. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas restaurants provide a taste of ballpark food
The Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Las Vegas Aviators, will serve food from Giada De Laurentiis and a team of favorite local restaurants. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Taste of the Town: Bobby Flay Opens Shark at the Palms - VIDEO
Bobby Flay opens Shark at the Palms; his first high-end restaurant in 15 years.
Chef Marc Marrone at T-Mobile Arena
Chef Marc Marrone has opened a bao cart at T-Mobile Arena. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio fountains celebrate 'Game of Thrones'
A medley of the theme for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the song “Winter Is Here” from the show premiered at the Bellagio Fountains water show on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The new number will run in rotation through April 13. The series premieres its eighth and final series on April 14. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan Aunt Chippy talks about being on Jimmy Kimmel's show
Concetta Potenza, Aunt “Chippy” to Jimmy Kimmel, talks about her first time being featured on her nephew’s show. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro at Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro At Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cotton candy crowns pancakes in Las Vegas
At Maxie’s at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, executive chef David Mangual fills pancakes with fruit and cream cheese and piles on pastel cotton candy, which is melted in a stream of chocolate syrup. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Bananas Foster Pancakes go up in flames at The Stove near Las Vegas
Chef Antonio Nunez at The Stove in Henderson, near Las Vegas, flames the pancakes tableside for a fiery presentation. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
El Loco Rollercoaster at Circus Circus' Adventuredome
The El Loco rollercoaster opened at the Circus Circus' Adventuredome in February 2014. It features a 90-foot ascent, followed by a drop that produces a negative 1.5 "verticle G," a 180-degree turn, and reverse 240-degree roll that turns into an inverted drop. The coaster reaches a maximum speed of 45 mph and is the only indoor coaster of it's kind in the U.S., and is the second indoor El Loco coaster in the world, according to MGM Resorts.
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
Home Front Page Footer Listing