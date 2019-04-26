TV best bets for the week of April 28

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- "Press Junket" -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

"One Day We May Be More than a Body" -- Daniel, reeling over disturbing information he discovered about Harrison, seeks comfort from his colleague -- and Jira's teacher -- Liam Bhat. Also, Jira causes waves when she speaks up in defense of Tia during Tia's debate with incumbent Alderman Nathan Gordon (Glynn Turman), on THE RED LINE, Sunday, May 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Noah Wyle as Daniel Calder Photo: Elizabeth Morris/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Sunday, April 28

“The Red Line”

CBS, 8 p.m.

New series

This eight-episode event series follows three very different Chicago families as they journey toward hope and healing after the fatal shooting of an innocent African American doctor by a white police officer connects them all. Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Noel Fisher, Howard Charles, Aliyah Royale and Michael Patrick Thornton lead an incredible cast in this drama from executive producers Greg Berlanti (The CW’s “Arrowverse”) and Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay (“13th”).

“Deep State”

Epix, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Season 2 delves further into the murky and political world of the deep state. Having failed in the Middle East, the shadowy powers now turn their attention to sub-Saharan Africa and the scramble to plunder its natural resources — the first dirty war over clean energy. The season also promises origin stories for some of the characters introduced in Season 1. Walton Goggins (“Justified,” “Vice Principals”) joins the cast as Nathan Miller, an ex-CIA operative brought in as a fixer for the deep state.

“United States of America With W. Kamau Bell”

CNN, 10 p.m.

Sociopolitical comedian Bell returns for a fourth season of visiting communities across the country in an effort to understand the unique challenges they face. In the opener, he heads to Dallas to learn about the business of megachurches.

Monday, April 29

“The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story”

ABC, 8 p.m.

This two-hour special shares the amazing journey of Queen and Adam Lambert’s pairing, which officially began in 2012. Their paths intersected when Lambert first performed with the band, singing “We Are the Champions,” as a Season 8 finalist on “American Idol,” an opportunity that led to his current role as lead singer of Queen + Adam Lambert. This documentary combines rare footage with interviews with Lambert, his parents, Queen founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor, “Idol” judge Simon Cowell, “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” Rami Malek and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

“Nature: American Spring Live”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Witness the change of seasons in real time. In iconic locations with varied ecosystems, a diverse group of researchers and citizen scientists investigate how a wide range of organisms responds to the coming of spring.

“Vanderpump Rules”

Bravo, 9 p.m.

In the Season 7 finale, Jax and Brittany celebrate their engagement at an elaborate fairy-tale-themed party, even as Brittany’s father expresses doubts about his future son-in-law. Ariana confronts Lisa Vanderpump about not respecting Tom and Tom as business partners, while Brittany must inform Lala that she’s excluded from her wedding party.

Tuesday, April 30

“On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us”

HBO, 8 p.m.

This six-part docuseries premieres Tuesday with back-to-back episodes and airs over three consecutive nights. The series follows the members of the sketch-comedy troupe Asperger’s Are Us as they embark on a cross-country tour. The four members of the comedy team met over a decade ago while attending a camp for kids with autism, and live their lives unapologetically, with the goals of making people laugh and shattering misconceptions about life as “Aspies.”

The 100: “Sanctum”

The CW, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Still reeling after receiving Monty’s (Christopher Larkin) message, a small group goes down to explore the mysterious new planet. Back on the Mothership, several members of Wonkru face the consequences of their decisions.

“Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole”

A&E, 10 p.m.

New series

This raw eight-part original docuseries tells the stories of eight convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms without parole who are now seeking resentencing. While some may be resentenced to life, others could be immediately released or given a new sentence that makes them eligible for parole. The first episode profiles 14-year-old Aaron, who shot his neighbor, 14-year-old Alana, in her home in Harlem, Georgia. Aaron was sentenced to life without parole at 15, but now 21, he is appealing his sentence.

Wednesday, May 1

“Knock Down the House”

Netflix

This documentary follows the efforts of candidates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush and Paula Jean Swearengin on their respective campaign trails during the historic 2018 midterm elections. The film won the Audience Award: U.S. Documentary and the Festival Favorite Award at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

2019 Billboard Music Awards

NBC, 8 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson is back to host this three-hour telecast of the annual music awards ceremony. Cardi B leads the way with 21 nominations.

“Best Room Wins”

Bravo, 10 p.m.

New series

Hosted by interior designer and Trading Spaces alum Genevieve Gorder, each episode challenges two top interior designers to create luxury looks for less for couples in desperate need of a room makeover. The winning designer will be featured in a spread on ElleDecor.com.

Thursday, May 2

“Grey’s Anatomy”

ABC, 8 p.m.

In Part 1 of a crossover event with “Station 19,” Maggie treats one of Station 19’s own, and Jo learns a hard lesson. Meanwhile, when working with a family seeking asylum, Meredith makes a call that could jeopardize her career.

The Big Bang Theory: “The Plagiarism Schism”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) try to take the high road in their quest for the Nobel Prize when they learn of a misdeed from Pemberton’s (guest star Sean Astin) past in the new episode “The Plagiarism Schism.”

“iZombie”

The CW, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

While investigating a murder case with no body and no brain to eat, the only evidence Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) have to work with is a grainy video and a little bit of blood found at the crime scene. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is up to his old tricks.

2019 Miss USA

Fox, 8 p.m.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey return to host the 2019 Miss USA Competition broadcasting live from Reno. At the conclusion of the two-hour event — where women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia compete for the title — Miss USA 2018, Sarah Rose Summers, will crown her successor.

Friday, May 3

“Dead to Me”

Netflix

New series

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star in this dark comedy about a widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder and another woman who has suffered her own recent loss. The two women meet at a support group and become friends, despite their polar-opposite personalities.

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”

HBO, 8 p.m.

This documentary from director Erin Lee Carr explores the Larry Nassar sexual abuse story that rocked the sports world. The 90-minute film features interviews with gymnasts who made courageous efforts to reveal a dangerous system that prioritized winning over everything.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan: Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

PBS, 9 p.m.

An all-star lineup pays tribute to Emilio and Gloria Estefan, the 2019 recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The Estefans are the first married couple and the first musicians of Latino descent to receive the honor.

Saturday, May 4

Kentucky Derby

NBC, 11:30 a.m.

The 145th Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville for the start of horse racing’s Triple Crown season. NBC airs all the prerace pageantry, featuring lots of interviews with celebrities and analysis of their odd fashion choices.

“The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell”

Oxygen, 7 p.m.

This two-night, four-hour series presents the tragic case of Susan Cox Powell — a missing mom who dominated headlines nearly a decade ago — unveiling alarming new developments, scandalous never-before-seen videos and rare interviews with family members that offer a closer-than-ever look at one of the most shocking cases in recent memory.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Former “SNL” cast member Adam Sandler makes his highly anticipated return to Studio 8H for his hosting debut. He is joined by Shawn Mendes, making his second appearance as musical guest.